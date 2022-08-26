Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
msn.com
Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
WLTX.com
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at South Carolina dirt track
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 53-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night during a race at the Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said. Lancaster police were called to the speedway at about 11 p.m. and found the victim, later identified […]
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
msn.com
Richland County deputies investigate shots reportedly fired on Clemson Road
Richland County deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired on a busy road north of Columbia. A spokesperson for the Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were called to 2707 Clemson Road around 5:30 p.m. on Friday to reports of gunfire. As of 6:45 p.m.,...
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
abccolumbia.com
Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
columbiapd.net
Crimestoppers: Surveillance Picture of Murder Suspect Vehicle Released
In an effort to determine the identity of a murder suspect, Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima bearing South Carolina license plate, UMJ-492 was possibly used in the fatal...
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday. Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool. Details...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense
LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
wfxb.com
Second Arrest Made in Timmonsville Shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Timmonsville. 30 year old Damonta Marqual Williams was arrested yesterday in the death of 22 year old Malik Daveon Zimmerman. Zimmerman died of a single gunshot wound and authorities found his body inside of a vehicle in the area of 2300 River Bend Drive. 23 year old Nicaise Stevenson of Lamar was also arrested on Sunday. Both men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
WBKO
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials. WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20. In a Facebook post,...
WRDW-TV
Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years. Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017. At the time, police say Brailey was...
cn2.com
Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
