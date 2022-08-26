ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday. William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving. According to investigators, after 3...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC
msn.com

Suspects arrested in connection with deadly teen shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday the arrest of three suspects in a deadly shooting that left a teenager dead. RCSD was sent to the scene on 780 Fashion Dr on Wednesday, July, 20 after reports of a shooting. On arrival, they found 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker, of Columbia at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
WLTX.com

Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Police release picture of murder suspect’s car in recent shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a recent shooting at a local apartment complex. Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victim is Travis Sutton Jr., 20, from Columbia. On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., Columbia Police say they responded to North Pointe...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Crimestoppers: Surveillance Picture of Murder Suspect Vehicle Released

In an effort to determine the identity of a murder suspect, Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators are releasing a surveillance picture of a car connected to a Ripplemeyer Avenue shooting investigation. The dark-colored vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima bearing South Carolina license plate, UMJ-492 was possibly used in the fatal...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fatal shooting during Columbia-area home invasion ruled self-defense

LEXINGTON — A man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot his brother-in-law who violently invaded his home, the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has found, ruling the incident a justifiable homicide. Lexington police say they believe the brother-in-law, 33-year-old Matthew Stanfield of Colorado, planned the Aug. 16 attack...
wfxb.com

Second Arrest Made in Timmonsville Shooting

A second man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Timmonsville. 30 year old Damonta Marqual Williams was arrested yesterday in the death of 22 year old Malik Daveon Zimmerman. Zimmerman died of a single gunshot wound and authorities found his body inside of a vehicle in the area of 2300 River Bend Drive. 23 year old Nicaise Stevenson of Lamar was also arrested on Sunday. Both men are being held at the Florence County Detention Center.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Family fears for Aiken County mom who’s been missing 6 days

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family is worried about a woman who’s been missing for several days in Aiken County. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about Krystal Anderson, a mother of four who lives in the Wagener area. She was reported missing Wednesday by...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Winnsboro Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Chester

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Joseph Michael Huntington, Jr., 29, of Winnsboro passed away last night after the Harley Davidson motorcycle that he was driving hit a ditch. Officers say the accident happened around 9 pm on Hwy 72 near Highway 909 when he drove off the road and was ejected.
WINNSBORO, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

