Leana Less has been named senior vice president of marketing at Chico’s FAS Inc. She will lead marketing efforts for all three Chico’s FAS brands and outlets — Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma, as well as drive customer acquisition, spearhead the Chico’s WHBM and Soma loyalty programs and all other end-to-end marketing responsibilities at Chico’s FAS.

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO