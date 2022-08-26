Read full article on original website
Industrial Supply Co. Names Regional Sales VPs
SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company’s board of directors has promoted Tyler Whipple and Damon Bohn to regional vice presidents of sales. Their new positions are in recognition of their long-term service to the company, as well as the strategic innovations they’ve implemented within their teams.
Chico’s Taps Leana Less as Senior Vice President of Marketing
Leana Less has been named senior vice president of marketing at Chico’s FAS Inc. She will lead marketing efforts for all three Chico’s FAS brands and outlets — Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma, as well as drive customer acquisition, spearhead the Chico’s WHBM and Soma loyalty programs and all other end-to-end marketing responsibilities at Chico’s FAS.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Industrial Metal Supply Acquires Campbell Metal Supply
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Industrial Metal Supply Co., one of the largest metal distributors in the U.S. Southwest, is excited to announce the purchase of Campbell Metal Supply in San Jose. IMS brings 75 years of industry experience to the acquisition and will build on the CMS mission to...
Spat Puts FedEx Holiday Shipments in Jeopardy
A financial dispute between a global delivery giant and its ground shipping partners is threatening to cause chaos this holiday season. FedEx’s Ground division, which delivers the bulk of the company’s shipments, relies on a vast network of smaller delivery companies. Amid higher prices for fuel, vehicles and...
ABG Taps NYC Alliance for Frye, Tretorn Sportswear
Authentic Brands Group has inked a deal with NYC Alliance, a vertically integrated apparel manufacturer, for its Frye and Tretorn brands. ABG already worked with the company on its Juicy Couture label in the U.S. and Canada. Under the terms of the deal for Frye and Tretorn, NYC Alliance will...
