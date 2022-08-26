‘Protect Survivors, Not Predators’: Why a Former Nickelodeon Star Is Protesting the Network and Music Industry Institutions

Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
13 Former Child Actors Who Have Said They Would Never Have Chosen That Path
Sometimes, being a star isn't on your bucket list.
SFGate
Utopia Buys Participant Documentary ‘Unseen Skies’ on Evolution of Corporate Surveillance (EXCLUSIVE)
Utopia has acquired Participant’s feature documentary “Unseen Skies,” which the U.S. distributor will release on Sept. 13. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Yaara Bou Melhem, “Unseen Skies” explores the evolution of state and corporate surveillance. The film follows American artist and geographer Trevor Paglen as he launches an artwork called “Orbital Reflector” into space, visible with the naked eye from Earth, to highlight the global impact of technology in the modern world.
SFGate
‘Trying’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+
“Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season at Apple TV+. The British comedy series will return for another new slate of episodes. The news of the renewal for the favorably reviewed series comes three days ahead of its upcoming Season 3 finale, which will debut on the streamer on Friday.
SFGate
Seni Tienabeso Named Executive Director, ABC News Live
Seni Tienabeso was elevated to executive director of ABC News Live, spotlighting a growing emphasis on streaming news content at the Disney-backed news organization. Seni first joined ABC News in 2007, and worked over a decade a a field producer and reporter before becoming a senior producer at “World News Tonight.” At ABC News Live, Tienabeso helped launch “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis,” one of the industry’s earliest regular streaming programs. In his new role, hei will oversee day-to-day editorial direction for the channel and focus on developing its original live programming, live events, and specials. ABC News Live executive producers will now report to Seni, who will lead the search for a new executive producer of “ABC News Live Prime.”
‘Nanny’ Trailer: Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance-Winning Thriller Unravels the American Dream
What happens when one mother leaves to take care of another’s child? The psychological thriller “Nanny” unveils the dynamic between a Senegalese single mother (Anna Diop) who emigrates to the United States to earn enough money to bring her own son to America, and her wealthy employer (Michelle Monaghan). Per the official synopsis, haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha (Diop) hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both...
SFGate
Academy CEO Bill Kramer Woos Venice: ‘Our Future Is With International Cinema As Much As American Cinema’
Bill Kramer, the newly appointed CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, kicked off his charm offensive with the international film community at the Venice Film Festival, telling a small audience of journalists that the Academy’s “future is with international cinema as much as it is with American cinema.”
SFGate
Eugenio Derbez to Undergo ‘Complicated’ Surgery After Accident, His Wife Announces
Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez is undergoing a “very complicated” surgery after suffering an accident, his wife Alessandra Rosaldo announced on Monday night. Rosaldo wrote on Instagram that Derbez is currently “fine” but his injuries are “delicate.” The surgery will not compromise his health, but “the recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” Rosaldo wrote. She did not provide any details about Derbez’s accident.
SFGate
Rian Johnson Is ‘Even More Proud’ of ‘The Last Jedi’ Five Years After ‘Star Wars’ Film Released
While “The Last Jedi” achieved widespread critical acclaim, the middle chapter of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy proved to be very divisive among fans. Looking back at his go at the galactic franchise, writer-director Rian Johnson said he is “even more proud of it five years on.” In an interview with Empire, Johnson said, “When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball.”
Holocaust activist consoles family at her own funeral with the help of AI
Mourners were able to watch her respond to questions about her life and spirituality, thanks to AI conversational video technology developed by her son's company.
SFGate
Chris Rock Says He Was Asked to Host Oscars Next Year
Performing a show in Phoenix, Ariz., on Aug. 28, Rock told the crowd that he turned down the offer, per The Arizona Republic. The comedian apparently joked that his return to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant,” a reference to the murder trial of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife, who left her glasses at an Italian restaurant before being killed.
