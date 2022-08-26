ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
TIFF: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Set for Imax Screening at Film Fest

Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is getting a special Imax screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The giant screen exhibitor has super-sized the Get Out director’s third film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, for play at the Imax Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange' Breakout Xochitl Gomez, 'Birds of Prey' Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join 'Ursa Major' (Exclusive)Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'Toronto: Michelle Yeoh Set for Inaugural Groundbreaker Award Peele will take part in a Q&A session after the screening. “Nope, like all of Jordan Peele’s brilliant films, invites and...
Tom Hanks Is Launching a Trivia Game Exclusively on Apple Arcade

Trivia buff Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions to life with “Hanx 101 Trivia” — a new game set to debut exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service. It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer and director, and the first trivia game coming to Apple Arcade. “Hanx 101 Trivia,” developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios, lets players test their knowledge across a variety of categories and multiple game modes — to become the ultimate trivia master. The game launches on Friday, Sept. 2. Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which features an initial set...
Utopia Buys Participant Documentary ‘Unseen Skies’ on Evolution of Corporate Surveillance (EXCLUSIVE)

Utopia has acquired Participant’s feature documentary “Unseen Skies,” which the U.S. distributor will release on Sept. 13. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Yaara Bou Melhem, “Unseen Skies” explores the evolution of state and corporate surveillance. The film follows American artist and geographer Trevor Paglen as he launches an artwork called “Orbital Reflector” into space, visible with the naked eye from Earth, to highlight the global impact of technology in the modern world.
‘Nanny’ Trailer: Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance-Winning Thriller Unravels the American Dream

What happens when one mother leaves to take care of another’s child? The psychological thriller “Nanny” unveils the dynamic between a Senegalese single mother (Anna Diop) who emigrates to the United States to earn enough money to bring her own son to America, and her wealthy employer (Michelle Monaghan). Per the official synopsis, haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha (Diop) hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both...
