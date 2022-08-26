Labor Day is nearly here, and while grilling season is beginning to wind down, there are still several weeks of warm weather ahead for some get-togethers before fall sets in. Few things are worse than biting into a piece of chicken or steak only to realize it needs more cooking time. Instead, you could rely on a wireless meat thermometer to help you achieve the results you want every time. Check out this Yummly wireless meat thermometer deal, matching the Prime Day deal of just $75.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO