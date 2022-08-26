Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
CNET
The Apple Watch Upgrades I Want Most
The Apple Watch Series 8 will most likely be announced at Apple's Sept. 7 event, and along with it, a rumored Apple Watch Pro may drop as well. I love my Apple Watch Series 7, but there are lots of upgrades and features I'd like to see out of this year's model and future iterations, so let me list them out for you.
CNET
Facebook Parent Meta to Settle Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit tied to 2018's headline-grabbing Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to court papers filed Friday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and current COO Javier Olivan had been scheduled to provide testimony in the case sometime during the next month.
CNET
Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How
What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
CNET
Netflix Mulling $7 to $9 Monthly Price for Ad-Supported Tier, Report Says
Streaming service Netflix is thinking about pricing its new ad-supported subscription tier at $7 to $9 per month, according to a report. That would be around half the price of its most-popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50 a month. As Netflix gets ready to introduce advertising for the first...
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus to Its Magenta Max Plan
T-Mobile is upping the video perks on its priciest Magenta Max plan, announcing on Monday that it's adding Apple TV Plus to its stable of bundled perks and services. The new addition, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will be available to both new and existing users so long as they have Magenta Max.
CNET
Elon Musk Cites Twitter Whistleblower Claim as Reason to Back Out of Deal
Elon Musk reckons that testimony from a Twitter whistleblower gives him a fresh justification for terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a former Twitter security chief, earlier this month alleged that the microblogging site deceiving the public, federal regulators and the company's board of directors about serious security vulnerabilities.
66 Memes About Work That, Somehow, Absolutely Everyone Can Relate To
"I don't wanna work, I just wanna bang on this mug all day." —Michael Scott, The Office
Holocaust activist consoles family at her own funeral with the help of AI
Mourners were able to watch her respond to questions about her life and spirituality, thanks to AI conversational video technology developed by her son's company.
Tom Hanks Is Launching a Trivia Game Exclusively on Apple Arcade
Trivia buff Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions to life with “Hanx 101 Trivia” — a new game set to debut exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service. It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer and director, and the first trivia game coming to Apple Arcade. “Hanx 101 Trivia,” developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios, lets players test their knowledge across a variety of categories and multiple game modes — to become the ultimate trivia master. The game launches on Friday, Sept. 2. Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which features an initial set...
CNET
Amazon's Echo Show Smart Displays Are Discounted by Up to 53%
Amazon's Echo Show smart displays provide a more visual Alexa experience with their bright, touchscreen displays bolstering an already-great Amazon smart speaker functionality. Amazon makes Alexa devices in a variety of shapes and sizes these days and right now you can save as much as 53% on its smart displays, dropping prices as low as $40. If you're yet to add a smart display to your home or you want easy access to Alexa in more places, now's a great time to pick up an Echo Show at a discount with these smart home deals.
CNET
Samsung TV Plus Gets a Revamp Across Galaxy Devices, Smart TVs
Samsung on Tuesday announced the global relaunch of its free streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, with a logo redesign and lineup of new programming for TV and mobile customers across 24 countries. The electronics company is rolling out the app rebrand for its smart TVs, Galaxy devices and the web.
CNET
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
CNET
Yummly's Smart Meat Thermometer Is Down to $75 Today (Save $25)
Labor Day is nearly here, and while grilling season is beginning to wind down, there are still several weeks of warm weather ahead for some get-togethers before fall sets in. Few things are worse than biting into a piece of chicken or steak only to realize it needs more cooking time. Instead, you could rely on a wireless meat thermometer to help you achieve the results you want every time. Check out this Yummly wireless meat thermometer deal, matching the Prime Day deal of just $75.
CNET
Get These Surprisingly Good AirPods 3 Alternatives for a Mere $28
Tranya's F1 earbuds are essentially AirPods 3 knockoffs that cost a lot less. They list for $50 but are on sale for $35, with a 20% off instant coupon kicking in another $7 of extra savings, bringing their price down to only $28. They're a very good deal at $35 and a real bargain at $28.
CNET
Apple Watch Pro 2022: All the Rumors About Apple's Rugged Sports Watch
Apple may launch an Apple Watch Pro for the first time, according to reports from Bloomberg. It would be the first time Apple has launched an Apple Watch that caters to a specific audience. Apple is holding an event on Sept. 7 where it's expected to announce new Apple Watches...
CNET
Apple Completed Satellite Connectivity Testing for iPhone 14, Analyst Says
Apple is reportedly working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14. The feature, which was previously rumored to debut on the iPhone 13 last year, finished its hardware testing ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Although Apple reportedly completed testing, Kuo says it's "hard to predict"...
CNET
Ctrl+Shift+T Has Saved Me More Than Any Other Keyboard Shortcut
I spend more time in the Google Chrome browser than ever these days, and my laptop screen is almost always cluttered with dozens of open tabs. I can't tell you how many times I've accidentally hit the "X" on a tab I was just trying to switch over to. It seems to happen on a daily basis. Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
