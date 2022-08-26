Read full article on original website
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential
Overland Park energy entrepreneur says Kansas can be key hydrogen producer by combining cheap electricity from wind farms with natural underground storage. The post Energy entrepreneur: Kansas wind power, underground storage fuels optimism of hydrogen’s potential appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Jackson County begins process to award grants worth up to $3 million
Jackson County announced Monday that it will begin the process of awarding grants worth up to $3 million to hospitals and health centers in the county.
Tuskegee Airmen traveling exhibit arrives in KCK this week
Residents and students will have a chance to learn more about the vaunted Tuskegee Airmen when a traveling exhibit opens for two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, at F.L. Schlagle High School in KCK.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Campaign Office Opening – Kansas City, Missouri – August 28, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Around 100 individuals attend her campaign office opening in midtown Kansas City this afternoon. After greeting people as she entered the campaign office Valentine was introduced by former Kansas City Mayor Sly James.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dirck Hoagland, Black Herefords
Let’s visit a birthplace – not of a president or a general, but the birthplace of a cattle breed. Today we’ll learn more about an innovative family that helped develop a new breed of cattle in rural Kansas. Last week in this column, we met Dirck and...
kcur.org
Riverfront boutique hotel development raises questions about Kansas City tax incentives
With help from controversial tax exemptions, a new boutique hotel is coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. The Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) voted in late July to issue bonds for the Origin Hotel. It will be constructed across the street from the Union Apartments and will offer 118 hotel rooms as well as a full-service restaurant, a bike library and a fitness center. Port KC estimates it will bring at least 70 jobs to the neighborhood to staff the hotel and restaurant.
Kansas City firm selected as finalist in HGTV’s Designer of the Year Awards
Kansas City design firm McCroskey Interiors is vying to be HGTV's 2022 Designer of the Year after being named a finalist for a recent renovation.
Jackson County voters won’t see abortion issue on November ballot
The Jackson County Legislature voted against putting an abortion referendum regarding the state's ban on the November ballot.
Frontier expands flights offering cheaper options from Kansas City
Frontier Airlines expands non-stop service from Phoenix to Kansas City and nine other airports.
Independence Ave. Bridge claims another semi, neighbors want city to do more
Neighbors in the Old Northeast neighborhood complain they’re tired of this. Some blame the drivers. Others want the city to do more.
Raymore, Mo., Police Chief Jan Zimmerman retired Friday
Raymore Police Chief Jan Zimmerman retired Friday after 10 years as the leader of the city's police department.
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park continues to study short-term housing options
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- The City of Overland Park has been looking into the areas short term rentals and ways to address certain issues surrounding them. “We identified a few hundred, we think that there are probably in the thousands,” says Meg Ralph, the Overland Park communications manager.
Shawnee searches for the city’s top dog
Mayor Michelle Distler launched a photo contest to find the Shawnee's Top Dog. Entry money will go towards the Mayor's Christmas Tree Fund.
visitoverlandpark.com
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake accident
(AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channe. The...
kbia.org
New Missouri laws take effect, including voting restrictions, charter school funding changes
The political infighting over redistricting cost the Missouri General Assembly weeks of productivity. Only 60 bills have made it to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk in 2022 — 16 of them make up the budget for fiscal 2023. But among the others were major priorities for the Republican-dominated legislature.
msn.com
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in...
LJWORLD
While Lawrence has decided against funding Wakarusa Drive extension, Douglas County seems poised to go solo
While City of Lawrence leaders this past weekshied away from contributing funding to extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and to build a bridge over the Wakarusa River, Douglas County still seems poised to move forward. The issue wasn’t on the agenda when the Douglas County Commission met a day...
KCTV 5
Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
