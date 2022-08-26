Shia LaBeouf denies Olivia Wilde's claim she fired him from Don't Worry Darling

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

To anyone who hoped Olivia Wilde's next movie might have a drama-free rollout, it's time to start worrying, darling.

Shia LaBeouf has accused Olivia Wilde of lying about firing him from her new movie Don't Worry Darling. In a recent Variety profile, Wilde said she removed LaBeouf from the film and replaced him with Harry Styles because his "process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand."

But LaBeouf now claims to Variety he actually wasn't fired but quit the film. As evidence, he showed the outlet a text he claims Wilde sent him after they discussed his exit. "I'm gutted because it could have been something special," she reportedly writes.

LaBeouf also shared a video he claims Wilde sent him after he allegedly quit. "I feel like I'm not ready to give up on this yet," Wilde reportedly says, hinting at tensions between LaBeouf and star Florence Pugh by saying "this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo." Wilde also reportedly expresses hope that "you guys can make peace."

Finally, LaBeouf shared an email he sent to Wilde this week in response to her Variety quotes. "You and I both know the reasons for my exit," he writes. "I quit your film because your actors and I couldn't find time to rehearse."

Wilde hasn't responded to LaBeouf's allegations, but it's the latest drama to hit the film after claims that an alleged affair between Wilde and Styles sparked tension with Pugh. A source claimed to Page Six in July, "Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well."