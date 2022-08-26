ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii Magazine

Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu

Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Menu and Schedule at This Weekend’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu

For all things andagi, champuru and bon dancing, the Okinawan Festival is always a treat. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this two-day event is slated for the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend. Here’s your guide to what to see, buy and eat, where to park and everything in between.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio

Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
HONOLULU, HI
yourmileagemayvary.net

Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

After 3 years, Hawaii Foodbank's fundraiser event makes a comeback on Oahu

Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener. Its an official sellout for Timmy Chang's debut as crowds swarmed UH lower campus for all of the pregame festivities. ‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken. Updated: 6...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations

HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
KAILUA, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī

Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Vehicle collision closes H2 Freeway in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All traffic on the H2 Freeway heading northbound is being routed onto the Wahiawa off-ramp after an accident. Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. It is currently unknown what caused the incident, but officials are on the scene investigating.
WAHIAWA, HI

