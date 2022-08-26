Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii Magazine
Escape to this Hidden Outdoor Oasis in Downtown Honolulu
Amid concrete buildings and bustling streets, a quipo tree towers over a collection of palms and tropical plants. The quipo is a deciduous tree which reaches heights of 150-200 feet, and the tree in Foster Botanical Garden was planted more than 90 years ago. Not far from the quipo tree...
honolulumagazine.com
Menu and Schedule at This Weekend’s Okinawan Festival in Honolulu
For all things andagi, champuru and bon dancing, the Okinawan Festival is always a treat. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, this two-day event is slated for the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend. Here’s your guide to what to see, buy and eat, where to park and everything in between.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Former Honolulu councilmember Leigh Wai Doo reflects on life with polio
Former Honolulu councilmember and attorney Leigh Wai Doo contracted polio at 9 months old in Hawaiʻi — the only one of six siblings to be afflicted. He used braces and arm crutches throughout his professional life and in political service. But a bout of post-polio syndrome affected his upper body strength. Today, he uses a motorized scooter and says he is a bit fearful of the return of polio.
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet and Greet with UH coach Timmy Chang
Kicking off the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football season, UH is inviting the public to a meet and greet with Timmy Chang on Monday, Aug. 29 at McDonald's.
KHON2
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles “Breaking Bad”
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Our islands are no strangers to methamphetamines. Last week a local woman was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree after allegedly carrying two pounds of crystal meth in a carry-on bag at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Court records show that Julia Leilani Kaulukukui was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
A total body workout designed to keep kupuna strong
HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we all get older, doctors say, it’s important to keep the body active — but doing so can be fun and doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Every Monday morning, you’ll find the group of seniors of the Silver & Fit class doing cardio, strength training and even a little […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 3 years, Hawaii Foodbank's fundraiser event makes a comeback on Oahu
Rainbow Warrior fans flood Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for UH football's season opener. Its an official sellout for Timmy Chang's debut as crowds swarmed UH lower campus for all of the pregame festivities. ‘This guy’s trying to kidnap me’: Scary encounter leaves 9-year-old, parents shaken. Updated: 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aukake Line
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
Danny De Gracia: We Can Fix Oahu. We Just Need The Right Mindset
I know that I am not alone in saying the City and County of Honolulu needs to transform into an ethical, efficient and competent organization. But how can Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi accomplish such a difficult task when so many others before him have not been able to succeed at reforming city departments?
End in sight for foam and plastic take-out containers
It was a law proposed in 2019, and after a final extension set to end on September 5, the city's disposable food ware ordinance will take effect.
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Over 300 people help clean up Chinatown
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce organized a Chinatown cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 27.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We do care’: Residents, government to partner for big cleanup in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lei stands on Maunakea Street are the entry into the Chinatown. They’re also where graffiti is pretty bad. A look around Chinatown shows a dilapidated but historic area. Those who know the district say last year was a low point, but things are looking up.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
Hawaii Magazine
These are 5 of the Coolest Cafés in Kaimukī
Coffee shops are true community gathering places. It’s in neighborhood cafés that doctors, lawyers, teachers, artists and travelers all coalesce, uniting over a similar need—caffeine. This very reason often makes cafés representative of the neighborhood’s residents and even the types of visitors it draws. There’s much to discover in a neighborhood through the coffee culture.
Vehicle collision closes H2 Freeway in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — All traffic on the H2 Freeway heading northbound is being routed onto the Wahiawa off-ramp after an accident. Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday. It is currently unknown what caused the incident, but officials are on the scene investigating.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Part of Kaimuki without power
Around 740 customers are without power right now in the Diamond Head and Kaimuki area, according to Hawaiian Electric.
Comments / 0