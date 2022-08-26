Oregon high school boys cross country: Runners, teams to watch in 2022

By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom

A look at some of the top returning runners and teams to watch entering the 2022 Oregon high school boys cross country season

Runners to watch

Samy Anderson, Lincoln, senior: After running at the JV district meet in the COVID spring season, he came back in the fall to place fourth at the PIL district championships and 13th at the 6A state meet.

Joshua Augustine, Jesuit, senior: He placed fifth at the Metro district meet and 15th at the 6A state meet last year.

Charlie Black, Central Catholic, senior: He missed the Mt. Hood district meet but came back to place 16th at the 6A state championships last fall.

Grant Bohannon, Hidden Valley, senior: Bohannon finished second at the 2021 Skyline district meet and eighth at the 4A state championships.

Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, senior: A three-time district champion, he posted a career-best sixth-place finish at the 3A state meet last fall. He finished second at the Northwest Small/Large Club Showcase.

Brody Bushnell, Philomath, senior: He placed ninth as a freshman at 4A state and seventh at the COVID spring state meet as a sophomore, but he couldn’t run at state as a junior because of a lingering illness.

Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, senior: The Oregon West district titlist improved upon his 12th-place finish at the COVID spring 4A meet by placing sixth at the OSAA state meet last fall.

Juan Diego Contreras, The Dalles, senior: He never finished worse than third at a meet last season, winning five titles (including Intermountain district) and placing third at the 5A state meet.

Jonah Donde, Sheldon, senior: One of the top returners from the Southwest, he placed seventh at the conference meet and 19th at 6A state last season.

Taylor Fox, Union, senior: Fox led the Bobcats to the 2A/1A state title last fall with a fifth-place finish — his third podium finish at the state championships.

Alexander Garcia-Silver, Marshfield, senior: He transferred from nearby rival North Bend last summer and won the Sky Em district and 4A state championships.

Olin Glister, Oregon Episcopal, senior: His third-place finish at last year’s state meet was the best by an Aardvarks runner since Nick Obletz won the 2012 state title.

Tyrone Gorze, Crater, senior: The reigning 5A state champion won the Northwest Elite Regional Showcase, earned Eastbay All-America status in cross country in December and won the U-20 national title in the 5,000 meters in July.

Elliott Hawley, Hood River Valley, senior: He capped a junior season that included five top-five finishes with an 11th-place showing at the 5A state meet.

Aaron Lakeman, Tualatin, senior: Can he have a senior season to match his older brother, Caleb? Aaron is the top returning runner for the Timberwolves after a 23rd-place finish at the 6A meet last fall.

Logan Law, Milwaukie, senior: The Northwest Oregon district champion finished fifth at the 5A state meet and 13th at the Northwest Elite Regional Showcase as a junior.

Wyatt Montgomery, La Pine, senior: He has posted three top-10 finishes at the state meet, including a runner-up showing last fall after taking second at the district meet.

Jacob Nenow, Jesuit, senior: Nenow finished in the top 10 in every high school meet last season, including a runner-up finish at the Metro district meet and fourth at 6A state. After the season, he took sixth at the Northwest Elite Regional Showcase and 19th at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships.

Trevor Nichols, Heppner, senior: He matched older brother Hunter’s career-best third-place finish at the 2A/1A state meet — one of 10 top-three finishes for Trevor last season.

Isaiah Rodriguez, Knappa, senior: He has improved from 25th at 2A/1A state as a freshman to third at the COVID spring state meet and second last fall after winning six meets during the season.

Wesley Shipsey, Central Catholic, senior: The Mt. Hood district champion led the Rams to a runner-up finish at the 6A state meet last fall with a third-place finish. He then placed fifth at the Northwest Elite Regional Showcase.

Kyle Spencer, McMinnville, senior: He posted five top-10 finishes during his junior season, including third at the Pacific district meet, before placing 20th at the 6A state meet and 15th at NXR Northwest Regionals.

Nathan Stein, Ashland, senior: The latest Grizzlies standout finished third at the 2021 Midwestern district meet and sixth at the 5A state championships.

Josiah Tostenson, Crater, sophomore: As a freshman, he finished second to Gorze at the Midwestern district and 5A state meets and placed 16th at the Northwest Elite Regional Showcase.

Samuel Ulrich, Siuslaw, senior: He led the Vikings to their first 4A state title in the past nine years with a fourth-place finish last fall, then took third at the Northwest Small/Large Club Showcase.

Teams to watch

6A

Central Catholic

The Rams have won 11 titles and finished runner-up five times since 2003, including a second-place finish to Jesuit last season. MileSplit ranked them No. 23 on its preseason national top 25, led by Wesley Shipsey, who is one of five runners returning from last year’s team.

Franklin

The 2019 state champion finished fourth last fall. The Lightning graduated last year’s runner-up, Charlie North (Georgetown), but bring back four runners from their state roster — led by senior Sheadon Ocker — and were on MileSplit’s preseason honorable mention list for its national rankings.

Jesuit

The Crusaders won their first title since 2017 last fall (they posted runner-up finishes both seasons in between) and return four top-20 finishers from a year ago — Nenow, Augustine, senior Gus Clevenger (17th) and junior Caden Swanson (18th).

5A

Crater

The Comets put four runners on the podium last fall and return their five scoring runners from last season’s state champion. Tyrone Gorze will take aim at Matthew Maton’s course-record 14 minutes, 45 seconds, set in 2014.

Hood River Valley

The Eagles have never won a state title, and while they might not challenge Crater for top honors, they could match the 1993 team’s second-place finish, bringing six of their seven runners back from last year’s fifth-place team.

South Albany

The RedHawks placed third last season, their first time at the state meet since 2013 and first podium finish in program history. They return five of their top seven from that team, led by Mathew Resnik in 17th place.

4A

Cottage Grove

The Lions are the only team that made the podium last season that returns to 4A this fall, and they bring back all seven runners who competed at Lane Community College — including three top-20 finishers.

Hidden Valley

The Mustangs finished fifth a year ago at the state meet and bring back six of the seven runners who were on the state roster.

Philomath

The Warriors saw their chances of winning a second consecutive OSAA state title thwarted when Brody Bushnell had to miss the meet because of illness. He’s back this fall, as are reigning Oregon West district champion Mateo Candanoza and the team’s four other state runners.

3A

Santiam Christian

The Eagles placed fifth at the 3A state meet last season, but the teams that finished ahead of them — Enterprise, Westside Christian, Burns and Oregon Episcopal — were senior-dominated. Santiam Christian returns all seven runners who took part in last year’s state meet.

Sisters

The Outlaws have finished second at each of the past two OSAA state meets. Five of the seven runners who ran on last fall’s second-place team are back this season.

Siuslaw

The Vikings last fall won their first 4A title since 2012, and they bring back six of their seven runners from that team as they drop to 3A this season.

2A/1A

Bandon

The Tigers won their only title in 2016 and posted podium finishes at three of the next state meets, including a runner-up finish last fall. They graduated No. 1 runner Ansen Converse (sixth at state) but return five of their state runners from a year ago.

St. Stephen’s Academy

The Archers won a third consecutive district title last season, only to see their chances of repeating as OSAA state champions ruined by a COVID outbreak that sidelined half their team. Colin Friend, who won the individual state title, graduated in June, but the other five members of their district championship team are back.

Union

The Bobcats last November won their fourth state title in the past six seasons, and they return their top three runners from that squad and six of their top seven.