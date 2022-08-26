Read full article on original website
Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties
The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Muscle Shoals, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on August 30, 2022, 14:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Look: Late 99-yard scoop and score propels No. 21 Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) past No. 22 Thompson (Alabama)
Lipscomb Academy looks legit. For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Tennessee left the state and returned home with a victory against a national power. Lipscomb, the No. 21 team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 rankings, traveled to Alabama and knocked off No. 22 Thompson in ...
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning
Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
Alabama draws in record number of tourists
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer. “Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell. Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people...
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Weather Blog
Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the re…. Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way. Updated 3 hrs ago. Humidity and storm chances will...
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm
The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
Severe storm brings flash flooding to Minnesota State Fair, Grandstand show canceled
Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair. (Aug. 25 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022). A major storm system that brought strong winds and heavy rain caused havoc at the Minnesota State Fair. A tornado warning went into effect in St. Paul shortly before 9 p.m., but the main problems were...
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket
Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
