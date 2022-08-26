ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would forever change her life. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but – with the weight of her helmet – her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents and contains over 16,000...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy’s warning

Check This Out: Goats ignore Alabama deputy's warning. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Goats decide hop into and on top of an Alabama deputy’s patrol...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama draws in record number of tourists

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the mountains in North Alabama to the Gulf Coast, Alabama has a lot to offer. “Alabama is blessed that we have such great landscape and parks around the state,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell. Sentell says Alabama’s variety of attractions is drawing people...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
DOTHAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Weather Blog

Heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout lunchtime Tuesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move south and east through North Alabama and Southern Tennessee throughout the re…. Storms for some Tuesday morning, much less humid air on the way. Updated 3 hrs ago. Humidity and storm chances will...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
FLORENCE, AL
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning for Parts of Colbert Co. Until 7:45 pm

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. South central Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of. Belgreen, or 10 miles northwest of Russellville, moving north at 15. mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities working to restore power in Madison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in Madison. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the power outage is impacting an area of Madison between Madison Blvd. and Browns Ferry Rd. and from County Line Rd. east to Hughes Rd. The cause...
MADISON, AL
apr.org

NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket

Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

