Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies responded to reports of a body found after 7 a.m. near the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road. The body was wrapped in an unknown material, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.
Harmony Grove road was closed in both directions from Questhaven Road to Wild Willow Hollow Road due to law enforcement presence in the area, the department said in a tweet.
The road will remain closed for several hours as authorities continue their investigation, SDSO said in a tweet just after 12:00 p.m.
No details on the person who was found were immediately available.
