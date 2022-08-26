ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County

By Sir Milo Loftin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to reports of a body found after 7 a.m. near the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road. The body was wrapped in an unknown material, Lt. Chris Steffen said in a news release.

Harmony Grove road was closed in both directions from Questhaven Road to Wild Willow Hollow Road due to law enforcement presence in the area, the department said in a tweet.

The road will remain closed for several hours as authorities continue their investigation, SDSO said in a tweet just after 12:00 p.m.

No details on the person who was found were immediately available.

San Diego Channel

Brush fire in Poway causes limited evacuations, San Diego sheriff says

POWAY, Calif. (CNS/KGTV) — A brush fire was contained to about four acres in Poway Sunday, at one point causing evacuations in the industrial park of Brookprinter Place. The fire was reported at 1:52 p.m. and contained at 4:17 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Northbound lanes...
POWAY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Catalytic converter thieves arrested after vehicle pursuit in San Diego County

San Diego, CA–Three alleged catalytic converter thieves were arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit in San Diego County, authorities said. On August 26 just after 3 a.m., North Coastal Sheriff’s Deputies observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 5. The vehicle had recently been involved in several catalytic converter thefts and felony failure to yield cases in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
CHULA VISTA, CA
