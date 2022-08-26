Read full article on original website
KWTX
Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
Man pleads guilty to May 2019 murder at north Austin hotel
One of three suspects in a May 2019 murder could face up to 40 years in prison, court officials said.
Records reveal details in August fatal shooting off 7th St.
Austin Police responded to a shots-fired call at approximately 2 a.m. Aug. 6 near the 400 block of E. 7th Street and found two men shot.
KTSA
Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in southeast Austin last week identified
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in southeast Austin last week.
Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman
Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday relating to the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.
Court records reveal more details surrounding Auditorium Shores homicide
After a suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a homicide, court records were filed Thursday in Travis County with an overview of the investigation.
CBS Austin
Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school
A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
Austin Woman Flees Crash Scene-Leaves Four-Year Old in Car
A 35-year-old Austin woman is currently in jail after she fled the scene of an accident. When she fled, she left her four-year-old son to crawl out of a rolled-over car by himself. In a story published by FOX-7 in Austin, Yolanda Olvera has been charged with Failure to Stop...
dailytrib.com
Former Burnet police officer found not guilty in murder trial
A jury found former Burnet Police Officer Russell Butler not guilty Aug. 9 on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault by a public servant in a trial in the 424th District Court in Burnet. Butler was charged in the 2019 death of 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque. District Judge Evan Stubbs presided.
APD asks for help identifying 2 people possibly connected to deadly weapon assault
On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department asked for help identifying two people possibly connected to an assault with a deadly weapon case.
fox7austin.com
Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda
BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
KXAN
Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
newsradioklbj.com
Liberty Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Unlicensed Gun-Dealing Scheme
A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.
4 arrests in aggravated kidnapping, criminal conspiracy case
Four men were arrested by the Austin Police Department on aggravated kidnapping and criminal conspiracy charges Friday, court documents showed.
Temple police searching for missing endangered woman
Temple police are searching for a missing endangered woman who was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday morning.
fox7austin.com
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
1 dead after vehicle hits traffic light in north Austin
Austin Police said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a traffic light Sunday night.
APD finds missing 85-year-old woman Sunday
APD said Geraldine Godwin was last seen at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 11900 block of Swearingen Drive. She was last seen wearing gray capri pants wth a dark-colored tank top, possibly blue or gray.
APD identifies victim, releases more details in SH 71 fatal crash in Oak Hill area
This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 66th fatal crash of 2022, according to APD.
