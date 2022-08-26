A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO