Burnet, TX

KWTX

Austin police ask public for help identifying murder suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police department released a surveillance image of the suspect in the killing of Antonio Castro, 62, outside the Citgo gas station located at 1600 Ohlen Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the gas station shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school. The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.
LEANDER, TX
Burnet, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS Austin

Former Leander ISD student arrested after posting photo with gun in front of high school

A former Leander ISD student is behind bars after posting a photo on social media displaying a weapon in front of Rouse High School. Leander Police say a school resource officer was contacted by a student Friday afternoon. The Rouse High School student shared a social media post with the officer, showing a 18-year-old in a car with a pistol in front of the high school.
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Former Burnet police officer found not guilty in murder trial

A jury found former Burnet Police Officer Russell Butler not guilty Aug. 9 on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault by a public servant in a trial in the 424th District Court in Burnet. Butler was charged in the 2019 death of 25-year-old Brandon Michael Jacque. District Judge Evan Stubbs presided.
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies searching for 2 burglary suspects in Buda

BUDA, TEXAS - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects from an incident in June. The sheriff's office said on June 16, two suspects committed several burglaries in the Sunfield Subdivision in Buda. One of the suspects appeared to have long hair pulled back...
BUDA, TX
NewsBreak
KXAN

Neighbors react to overnight shooting near E. 7th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A business owner on East 7th Street said he was surprised to find out that what he thought were neighbors having a personal fireworks show across the street was, in fact, someone being shot. An update from Austin Police said the shooting took place on the...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Liberty Hill Man Pleads Guilty in Unlicensed Gun-Dealing Scheme

A Liberty Hill man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in facilitating the dealing of firearms by an unlicensed co-conspirator. According to court documents, Michael Anthony Flynn, 46, is a federally licensed firearm dealer who aided another man in a business arrangement that was akin to straw purchasing. From October 2019 to February 2022, Truett Shane Street, 56, of Lakeway, reportedly conspired with Flynn to purchase bulk quantities of firearms through various gun brokers and other online retailers. Street then provided the firearms to Flynn, who sold them through his business, Strategic Dynamic International. After selling the firearms Street purchased, Flynn repaid him in cash, officials said.
LIBERTY HILL, TX

