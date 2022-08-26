Read full article on original website
Ledyard Man Arrested in Bank Burglary Charged in Connection to Palo Alto County Vehicle Theft
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man charged earlier this month in connection to a bank burglary in Ledyard has now been charged in a Palo Alto County vehicle theft case. The theft call originated in the late evening of August 13th when a pickup and boat trailer were reported stolen from Lost Island Lake near Ruthven.
Two Mississippi Men Facing Charges Following O’Brien County Traffic Stop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Two Mississippi men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Paullina last week. An O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a pickup seen to be aggressively accelerating on Friday with further investigation reportedly uncovering a loaded firearm that turned out to be stolen along with a number of illegal substances.
Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
Men found with stolen handgun, meth, pot
PAULLINA—Two Laurel, MS, men were arrested following a traffic stop about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Paullina. The arrest of 21-year-old Jon David Montesdeoca and 26-year-old Eduardo Murrieta Cordova stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup Montesdeoca was driving erratically in Paullina, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
Bancroft Woman Facing Forgery Charges
–A Bancroft woman was taken into custody Wednesday evening on Kossuth County warrants that were issued in March of 2021. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies located and arrested 42-year-old Karin Christine Kramer on three counts of forgery. Online court records show Kramer’s charges are the result of three separate incidents from May-September of 2020.
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
Thelma Mills, 96, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids
Services for 96-year-old Thelma Mills of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids, will be Friday, September 2nd, at 3 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
Primghar man cited for theft of items
PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was cited Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Ray Milton Booth II stemmed from him allegedly taking a motor jack stand and engine block from another Primghar resident earlier in the month, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
A Mistrial is Declared in Fort Dodge First Degree Murder Trial
(Alpha Media – Brooke Bickford) After two and a half years of waiting for the man who killed their loved one to stand trial, the family and friends of Angela McLeod will have to wait even longer. In a Webster County Courtroom today District Court Judge Angela Doyle declared...
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
Nancy Lewis, 89, of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Nancy Lewis of Spencer will be Thursday, September 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer...
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Dixie Kanago, 100, of Spencer
Funeral services for 100-year-old Dixie Kanago of Spencer will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruth Tewes, 93, of Spencer
Services for 93-year-old Ruth Tewes of Spencer will be Wednesday, August 31st at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church starting at 9:30 AM Wednesday. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
