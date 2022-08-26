ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Native American ‘We’re Still Here’ exhibit to bridge past and present at Springfield Science Museum

A new exhibit, “We’re Still Here,” opening on Thursday at the Springfield Science Museum explores the connections between Native peoples roots and the present day. Springfield resident Aprell May-Munford curated the exhibit and drew from her research into her Native American past. May-Munford is a member of the Native American Inter-Tribal Council of Western Massachusetts and has ancestry from the Mohawk tribe of the great Iroquois Confederacy. May-Munford is also a reporter for The Republican newspaper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Stone Soul Festival brings community together

Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Prospective Florence cannabis dispensary owners plan second forum after contentious community meeting

The first question-and-answer session organized by the owners of a dispensary proposed in Florence turned frenzied and somewhat chaotic earlier this month amidst fierce opposition to the project from a group of local residents. But the owners hope their second try at fielding questions from the community regarding their business will go better.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts

Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
HOLYOKE, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
CLINTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Ghost Tours returning next month with new haunts

WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
WESTFIELD, MA
WUPE

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers

WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA
