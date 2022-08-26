Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Native American ‘We’re Still Here’ exhibit to bridge past and present at Springfield Science Museum
A new exhibit, “We’re Still Here,” opening on Thursday at the Springfield Science Museum explores the connections between Native peoples roots and the present day. Springfield resident Aprell May-Munford curated the exhibit and drew from her research into her Native American past. May-Munford is a member of the Native American Inter-Tribal Council of Western Massachusetts and has ancestry from the Mohawk tribe of the great Iroquois Confederacy. May-Munford is also a reporter for The Republican newspaper.
Stone Soul Festival brings community together
Springfield is “always part of my heart,” said Springfield native Jay Griffin, who is “on (his) way to 80 years old.”. As part of his devotion to his hometown, Griffin long has been an integral part of the annual Stone Soul Festival that will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Springfield’s Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave.
Amherst Rotary Fair open all weekend long
The Amherst Rotary Fair kicked off Friday and will be open throughout the weekend wrapping up on Sunday.
Hampshire to host Come Run in the Woods 5K event to benefit cross country program
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Hampshire boys and girls cross country teams will once again host a community 5K race to benefit the program heading into the fall season.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
Agawam Arts and Crafts Festival to be held this weekend
Pioneer Valley art lovers are making plans now to visit this weekend's third Annual Arts and Crafts Festival at the Agawam Polish American Club.
Prospective Florence cannabis dispensary owners plan second forum after contentious community meeting
The first question-and-answer session organized by the owners of a dispensary proposed in Florence turned frenzied and somewhat chaotic earlier this month amidst fierce opposition to the project from a group of local residents. But the owners hope their second try at fielding questions from the community regarding their business will go better.
Wonder Bar Express in Shrewsbury Announces Closing
SHREWSBURY - The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express on Route 20 in Shrewsbury announced on Monday it is closing its doors due to staffing difficulties. The Shrewsbury pizza shop was spin-off of the popular The Wonder Bar restaurant on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester. The Wonder Bar Express opened its...
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
Hampshire College, bouncing back from threat of closure, welcomes largest incoming class since 2018
When classes begin this week at Hampshire College, the experimental Amherst school will welcome its largest incoming class since 2018, a significant milestone for a college that was threatened with closure just a few years ago. Hampshire’s incoming cohort of 275 new students — 237 first-years, 38 transfers — represents...
Worcester’s Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen in Main Street location on Monday
A Worcester Japanese restaurant that has been closed since January will reopen next week at a new location. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open its doors on Monday, Sept. 5, at 389 Main St., according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We would like to thank you all...
Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts
Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
Holyoke White Hut plans proceed; City Council favors special permit
HOLYOKE — Plans continue for a White Hut Restaurant at 825 Hampden St. The City Council will vote on a special permit for Betlai LLC. during a Thursday night meeting. On Monday, Edison Yee, the restaurant group’s principal, appeared before a public hearing held by the Development and Government Relations Committee.
Three County Fair preps for 205th run
“That’s how many fairs we are celebrating,” said James Przypek, general manager of the Three County Fair in Northampton which opens it gates on Friday, Sept. 2, for four days.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Westfield Ghost Tours returning next month with new haunts
WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Baker visiting western Massachusetts for second day
For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.
Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers
WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
