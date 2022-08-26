WESTFIELD — The annual Ghost Tours at the Old Burying Ground are returning for 2022 with some new characters from Westfield history at the end of next month. The Ghost Tours will take place the evenings of Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and will feature a new script with many new characters for the first time since 2019. Historical Commission Chair Cindy Gaylord said that the tours had been using a script designed for the city’s 350th anniversary celebrations in 2019 and 2021, with no tours taking place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

