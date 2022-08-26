Read full article on original website
Ledyard Man Arrested in Bank Burglary Charged in Connection to Palo Alto County Vehicle Theft
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man charged earlier this month in connection to a bank burglary in Ledyard has now been charged in a Palo Alto County vehicle theft case. The theft call originated in the late evening of August 13th when a pickup and boat trailer were reported stolen from Lost Island Lake near Ruthven.
Two Mississippi Men Facing Charges Following O’Brien County Traffic Stop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Two Mississippi men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Paullina last week. An O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a pickup seen to be aggressively accelerating on Friday with further investigation reportedly uncovering a loaded firearm that turned out to be stolen along with a number of illegal substances.
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
Nancy Lewis, 89, of Spencer
Funeral services for 89-year-old Nancy Lewis of Spencer will be Thursday, September 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Spencer with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer...
Ruth Tewes, 93, of Spencer
Services for 93-year-old Ruth Tewes of Spencer will be Wednesday, August 31st at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church starting at 9:30 AM Wednesday. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
Vintage Toy Buyer Coming to Arrowwood This Week
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Vintage toy dealer Joel Magee will be set up at Arrowwood Conference Center Tuesday and Wednesday. He says if you have a toy you’re willing to part with – bring it between 10 and 4:30 either day. Magee became a collector himself after...
8-29 High School Volleyball Scores
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Area Volleyball scores from last night:. Harris-Lake Park traveled to George-Little Rock. The Mustangs won each set by a score of 25-16 to come away with a 2 set to nothing win over the Wolves. Sibley-Ocheyedan met Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in Sibley. It was a closely contested...
