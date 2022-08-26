Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
San Antonio's newest Burger Boy opening in Live Oak this Wednesday
The store is the latest in a rapid expansion for the San Antonio-based company.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
MySanAntonio
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge
Investors purchased 46% of homes in Bexar County in 2021, according to a report by the National Realtors Association.
usatales.com
Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx
Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
KSAT 12
Downpours in the forecast for San Antonio this week
TUESDAY (50% Coverage) We’ve already seen heavy rain leading to localized flooding Tuesday morning across parts of the Hill Country and near Del Rio. As for the weather closer to San Antonio, it’s mainly going to be a very humid day. The high will be near 90° with a heat index closer to 100°.
Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million on Texas Lottery scratch ticket
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — One lucky New Braunfels resident is now $2 million dollars richer after winning the cash prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called Premier Cash. They bought the ticket at QuikTrip #4040, located at 2017 FM 1102, in New Braunfels. The winner has chosen...
KENS 5
Rent in San Antonio is among top ten fastest rising in the nation
A new report from Redfin shows rent in San Antonio increased 21% over the last year. Local organizations provide assistance, but struggle to keep up with the demand.
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
flicksandfood.com
Did You Hear the One About the New Coffee Bar in Town
Did You Hear Black Rock Coffee Bar Opened its First Store in San Antonio. Did you hear, Black Rock Coffee Bar has brought their unique coffee and beverage experience to San Antonio, Texas. This is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s first location in the San Antonio metro area and 15th in the state.
flicksandfood.com
Local Pizzeria Celebrates One of America’s Favorite Food Holidays
Local Pizzeria, Volare Italian Restaurant, Celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day. Volare Italian Restaurant offers up a tasty deal for National Cheese Pizza Day! This pizzeria eatery, located at 3902 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy, is offering a tasty special in celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day on Monday, September 5th from 11am-9pm.
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at AT&T Center
Returning for today and tomorrow is Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live! Fans of all ages can enjoy an exciting lineup of monster trucks as they wheel and work their way around the arena. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
San Antonio Current
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
Drs. Ruth Berggren and Tyler C. Curiel are a medical power couple. Berggren is an infectious disease doctor at the UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine who's been a fixture on local newscasts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Curiel — a nationally renowned cancer researcher — is the Daisy M. Skinner President’s Chair in Cancer Immunology Research at the same school.
