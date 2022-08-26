ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
MySanAntonio

What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other

People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
usatales.com

Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx

Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
KSAT 12

Downpours in the forecast for San Antonio this week

TUESDAY (50% Coverage) We’ve already seen heavy rain leading to localized flooding Tuesday morning across parts of the Hill Country and near Del Rio. As for the weather closer to San Antonio, it’s mainly going to be a very humid day. The high will be near 90° with a heat index closer to 100°.
flicksandfood.com

Did You Hear the One About the New Coffee Bar in Town

Did You Hear Black Rock Coffee Bar Opened its First Store in San Antonio. Did you hear, Black Rock Coffee Bar has brought their unique coffee and beverage experience to San Antonio, Texas. This is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s first location in the San Antonio metro area and 15th in the state.
flicksandfood.com

Local Pizzeria Celebrates One of America’s Favorite Food Holidays

Local Pizzeria, Volare Italian Restaurant, Celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day. Volare Italian Restaurant offers up a tasty deal for National Cheese Pizza Day! This pizzeria eatery, located at 3902 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy, is offering a tasty special in celebration of National Cheese Pizza Day on Monday, September 5th from 11am-9pm.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks at AT&T Center

Returning for today and tomorrow is Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live! Fans of all ages can enjoy an exciting lineup of monster trucks as they wheel and work their way around the arena. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
San Antonio Current

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Drs. Ruth Berggren and Tyler C. Curiel are a medical power couple. Berggren is an infectious disease doctor at the UT Health San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine who's been a fixture on local newscasts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Curiel — a nationally renowned cancer researcher — is the Daisy M. Skinner President’s Chair in Cancer Immunology Research at the same school.
