49ers offensive line filled with question marks entering 2022 season

There’s a bad cocktail getting mixed in Santa Clara. John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are the bartenders.

The 49ers are optimistic about the roster they’ve built to surround second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who is set to take over the offense after holding a clipboard for most of 2021. But beyond all-world left tackle Trent Williams, the offensive line is filled with uncertainty. Mixed together with an unproven Lance, that could be a wretched brew.

That could lead to a lot of mean Monday hangovers and second-guessing for 49ers Faithful.

Trey Lance is just 22 and relatively new to the NFL world with just 10 quarters of meaningful experience under his belt. He’s gonna be indecisive, he’s gonna have happy feet and he’s gonna make turnovers. That just comes with the territory for any young quarterback. When you’re facing constant pressure with defenders in your face, it obviously won’t be any easier.

Williams didn’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale, along with Mike McGlinchey (knee) and Daniel Brunskill (hamstring). Though it was a M.A.S.H. unit o-line, it was hard to notice that Lance wasn’t under frequent pressure during his three drives of action in the flat 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans Thursday.

Lance was sacked once and had another sack wiped off by a penalty flag, but 49ers fans were probably holding their breath throughout his evening. The QB played into the second quarter before getting replaced, finishing 7-of-11 for 49 yards.

If Lance is running for his life all season or trying to escape a collapsing pocket, it won’t matter how good the 49ers defense is. I think 49ers fans will come to appreciate Laken Tomlinson this season, if they haven’t already. Tomlinson was an anchor of the San Francisco o-line for the past five seasons, as he only missed one start, coming back in 2017. The left guard signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets this offseason after solidifying the left side of the line with Williams for years.

Now?

The 49ers may have to rely on a pair of young guards – second-year player Aaron Banks and 2022 fourth-rounder Spencer Burford – to begin the year. That’s a lot of responsibility for some young guys, especially with all the potential wrinkles that Shanahan likes to throw in the playbook.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle ’s Eric Branch, “The 49ers have recently made trade inquiries to add an interior offensive lineman, but a deal doesn’t appear imminent.”

So, the shortcomings are obvious, especially after a performance like Thursday night.

McGlinchey’s recurring health issues are a concern and even he isn’t a lock to be a solid performer at right tackle. Respected veteran center Alex Mack started all 20 games last season to add more stability to the interior of the line, but that’s lost with his retirement.

So, get ready for a heavy dose of Jake Brendel at center, while Brunskill can play there, too. At tackle, it could be Jaylon Moore, who looked completely overmatched at times on Thursday, or wobbly Colton McKivitz. Brunskill started all 20 games at right guard last year, but Burford has impressed and may have worked his way into the role regardless of his hamstring injury from the preseason opener. Burford is still a rookie, though. Undrafted rookie guard Jason Poe has also scrapped his way into reps with the No. 1s.

In other words, the 49ers offensive line is comprised of Williams and four question marks. Yikes. Not the ideal situation for Lance to enter, but Week 1 is fast approaching.