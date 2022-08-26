Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you
If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
Woman reveals three questions to ask your partner to know if they are ‘the one’
A woman has shared three questions you should put to your partner to gauge whether they are the one for you.Posting on TikTok, Courtney Empey, 27, from Toronto, Canada, explained that she had been in the situation where she was unsure if she should rekindle her relationship with a former boyfriend.While at a doctors appointment, she sought advice from a nurse who was engaged to be married, and asked her how she knew her fiancee was “the one.”The nurse then offered her some “invaluable” advice, who told her to ask three key questions to help her make her decision.The...
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Echoists' are prone to narcissistic, emotionally abusive relationships. Is this you?
As a trauma response to experiencing narcissistic abuse, some victims become "echoists." What is the definition of "echoism"? Experts explain.
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Complex
Black Men, Get Your Mind Right
Being Black is truly a soulful, eye-opening, and enriching experience. But behind all the #BlackExcellence, #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackBoyJoy tags, TikToks, and beautifully shot images, there are often struggles that most don’t see because they’re blurred by social media filters. The last several years have been stressful for all of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
3 Types of Narcissists: The Funny, the Nice, and the Angry
Narcissists lack empathy, insight, accountability, and the capacity to consider a partner's perspective if it differs. The funny narcissist treats every problem in a relationship like it is a joke, including his or her loved one's feelings. The nice narcissist is kinder to strangers then his own loved ones. The...
Opinion: A Narcissist Utilizes Manipulation In All Of Their Relationships
It was the morning after an episode of narcissistic rage from my younger brother. He had spent the night at the apartment I lived in with my best friend at the time. The evening had started out perfectly fine but had turned into his ramblings and conversations that made no sense.
Outgrowing a Relationship in Your Life—Steps for Moving On
sad woman watching boyfriend leave life her(shutterstock/kittirat roekburi) Many times, we meet people and envision them standing by our side for a very long time. When you first meet someone, the chemistry is so strong you can't think about your life without them. In some ways, they are the “perfect partner” making you feel complete.
Interesting video explains why people looked a lot older in the past than they do today
Were people unhealthy? Did they spend too much time in the sun?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
How to Be Assertive Without Being Aggressive
The chief difference between assertiveness and aggression is how well you take your needs, and someone else’s needs, into account. So, it’s possible to be assertive without being rude or offensive. Some people may believe being assertive is equivalent to being rude. However, expressing your opinions and needs...
Psych Centra
Surviving Codependent Breakups
When the love you depended on is gone, your whole world may feel upside down. These therapist-backed tips can help you get back on solid ground. Breakups stink. But for codependent relationships? Breakups can be downright debilitating. “Unfortunately, breakups can be utterly devastating for codependents as their sense of self...
10 things most kids don't know about their mothers.
This article originally appeared on 05.27.16 There it was, clear as day, two blue lines staring back at me from the small pregnancy test I had just purchased. I double-checked... One line = not pregnant.
Comments / 0