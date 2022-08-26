Read full article on original website
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
Marvel fan predicts the hilarious yet depressing way ‘Morbius’ will impact the ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot
With Marvel currently developing their Fantastic Four reboot, fans are hoping that this will be fourth time’s the charm for the universe’s First Family. After Fox failed to deliver a truly great adaptation of the foursome across the 2000s and 2010s, everyone’s praying that the House of Ideas will finally deliver the FF movie that we deserve and not something that rubs shoulders with Morbius in the doldrums of superhero cinema.
Marvel fans engage in civil war by reopening the debate around the Sokovia Accords
The third installment in the Captain America feature-film franchise, Captain America: Civil War released in theatres on May 6, 2016, succeeding Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). In the MCU‘s 13th film overall, a disagreement over the international status of the Avengers causes a rift between the superhero team, dividing them into Team Iron Man — led by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — and Team Captain America — led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Marvel’s marketing team, to promote Civil War, would religiously release video campaigns on social media that showcase participants in “Team Cap” and “Team Iron Man” — encouraging fans to choose a side.
8 Hulk characters who should smash into the MCU next
Marvel fans are Hulk crazy thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While we’ve had Mark Ruffalo periodically showing up over the past decade, the MCU has sidelined the Hulk mythos so far. That’s not entirely the studio’s fault; infamously, rights squabbles with Universal Pictures prevent more Hulk solo movies from being made.
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
Watch: ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview promises ’all will be revealed’
We’re not panicking; you’re panicking. Okay, we’re all freaking out, and with good reason. During the 2022 VMAs, Paramount surprised us with the first sneak peek of Yellowstone‘s upcoming fifth season. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” John Dutton promises as...
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
‘The Lord of the Rings’ fans get a final reminder of the exact times ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most anticipated new TV show in years. Amazon has spent a ridiculous amount of money on bringing J.R.R. Tolkien’s world to life, with some estimates naming this as the most expensive television series ever made. Don’t expect many familiar faces though, as The Rings of Power takes a deep dive into the Second Age of Middle-earth and is set thousands of years before Frodo left Bag End on his quest to Mount Doom.
Megan Thee Stallion set to become the MCU’s newest hot girl in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’
First Harry Styles boarded the Marvel universe in last year’s Eternals, and now another musical superstar is set to join the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. We’re only two episodes into the legal-flavored sitcom, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s similarly hulked-out cousin Jennifer Walters, so far, but it looks like we’ve got a lot to look forward to, including an upcoming role for Megan Thee Stallion.
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
Henry Cavill’s rumored move to the MCU has ignited social media fan casting
The rumor mill has continued to turn with new claims being made that Henry Cavill is discussing a deal to join the MCU. The latest claim comes from film reporter Grace Randolph, who claimed on social media that her sources have told her that the Superman actor is in discussion with Marvel about potential roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Fans go to war over controversial list of the all-time worst television finales
In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred. Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate...
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
Legendary composer John Williams hopes to score this classic franchise
You might not know legendary film composer John Williams by the way he looks, but there’s a much bigger chance you’ve heard his work. Williams has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Harry Potter, to name a few.
An underwhelming franchise spin-off is possessing the streaming charts
The Conjuring universe is undoubtedly one of the most profitable horror franchises of the modern era, and its overall success eventually spawned a spin-off in The Nun. Now, in the wake of The Nun 2 landing a release date for next year’s spooky season — horror fanatics are gearing up for the upcoming sequel by allowing the demonic nun Valak to wreak havoc on their television sets.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Marvel artist throws shade on Tenoch Huerta’s Namor physique in ‘Black Panther 2’
Namor is set to make his long-awaited live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but one Marvel artist has taken issue with actor Tenoch Huerta’s physique in a social media post. Huerta’s Namor is one of the most highly-anticipated parts of the Black Panther sequel, with the character previously...
