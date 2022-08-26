ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Two Mississippi Men Facing Charges Following O’Brien County Traffic Stop

Paullina, IA (KICD)– Two Mississippi men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Paullina last week. An O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a pickup seen to be aggressively accelerating on Friday with further investigation reportedly uncovering a loaded firearm that turned out to be stolen along with a number of illegal substances.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger

Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
GRAETTINGER, IA
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
ALGONA, IA
Estherville, IA
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
New Fair Food Announced

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Vintage Toy Buyer Coming to Arrowwood This Week

Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Vintage toy dealer Joel Magee will be set up at Arrowwood Conference Center Tuesday and Wednesday. He says if you have a toy you’re willing to part with – bring it between 10 and 4:30 either day. Magee became a collector himself after...
OKOBOJI, IA

