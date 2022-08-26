Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Ledyard Man Arrested in Bank Burglary Charged in Connection to Palo Alto County Vehicle Theft
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County man charged earlier this month in connection to a bank burglary in Ledyard has now been charged in a Palo Alto County vehicle theft case. The theft call originated in the late evening of August 13th when a pickup and boat trailer were reported stolen from Lost Island Lake near Ruthven.
more1049.com
Two Mississippi Men Facing Charges Following O’Brien County Traffic Stop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– Two Mississippi men are facing several charges after a traffic stop in Paullina last week. An O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a pickup seen to be aggressively accelerating on Friday with further investigation reportedly uncovering a loaded firearm that turned out to be stolen along with a number of illegal substances.
more1049.com
Motorcycle Crash near Graettinger
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A Graettinger man received serious injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon just South of Graettinger. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office 61 year old Todd Friesner was slowing down to enter his driveway when the front wheel reportedly locked up, causing the motorcycle to crash on the shoulder of the road. Friesner was taken to the Palo Alto County Hospital by private vehicle for serious injuries, while his passenger 45 year old Heather Peterson of Graettinger, only received minor injuries and didn’t seek treatment.
more1049.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
more1049.com
Black Tie Black Leather Affair Sets Record Attendance in Sixth Year of Shayla Bee Fundraiser
Milford, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Classic Cars on the west side of Milford was about more than the vehicles Saturday night as the sixth annual Black Tie Black Leather Affair for the Shayla Bee Foundation took over the building. One of the many highlights was learning a new record was...
more1049.com
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
more1049.com
Democratic Candidate For Governor Diedre DeJear Visits Northwest Iowa
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– We are a little over two months away from the Mid-Term Elections and all six Democrats running for statewide offices were in the area last week working to get the votes of those in Dickinson County. Candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear tells KICD’s George Bower the...
more1049.com
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
IN THIS ARTICLE
more1049.com
Vintage Toy Buyer Coming to Arrowwood This Week
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — Vintage toy dealer Joel Magee will be set up at Arrowwood Conference Center Tuesday and Wednesday. He says if you have a toy you’re willing to part with – bring it between 10 and 4:30 either day. Magee became a collector himself after...
Comments / 0