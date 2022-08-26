Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMAZ
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' | Mother's TikTok video of South Carolina day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
‘She always smiled’: Mother clings to hope after daughter shot, put on life support
CHARLOTTE — A mother holds on to hope while her 16-year-old daughter is in the hospital on life support after she was shot. “She loved to hang out,” said Jessica Witherspoon, the mother. “Everything she does, she always smiled.”. Brittany Witherspoon is a bundle of joy, her...
Charlotte startup Margik lands funding for its organic LEDs on ‘Unicorn Hunters’ series
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based company has racked up multiple celebrity commitments on the latest season of the “Unicorn Hunters” show. Margik Inc., a sustainable lighting startup, landed funding from all seven judges — known as The Circle of Money — who heard about the product on an episode of the series that aired Aug. 18. “Unicorn Hunters” is an internet reality series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding to millions of potential investors globally.
Community holds ‘day of caring’ for retired Union County teacher who lost husband to COVID
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Union County teacher who lost her husband to COVID-19 last year received a touching gift from her husband’s former co-workers on Saturday morning. Lisa Anthony said her husband’s former co-workers from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry showed up at her house to help...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Daddy was the best daddy on earth' | Family seeks justice after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family continues to seek justice after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte. The shooting took place about four months ago on Deep Rock Circle; 33-year-old Demarcus Allen is just one of several victims of gun violence on that street this year. “Eight...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
WCNC
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
WBTV
Charlotte daycare worker on leave after interactions caught on camera
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. One third of CATS bus fleet has remianed out of service for 2022. Updated: 33 minutes ago. CATS operators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
New surgical device helping patients with herniated disc
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new medical device is helping patients recover more efficiently from spinal injuries while also reducing the chance they return to the hospital. Austin Rabah needed a discectomy after a sports injury, which is a spinal surgery on a herniated disc. A herniated disc is when...
WBTV
"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
THC edible package found in backpack during search at Lancaster High School
LANCASTER, S.C. — A little over a year after marijuana-infused edibles were found at a Lancaster County school, the district is again warning parents to keep an eye out for edibles after a recent search turned up a new package with even more THC than last time. According to...
Death of recovering addict impacts lives of others seeking help 7 years later
GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman’s death in Gastonia has changed the lives of people fighting illness and addictions. “It just touches my heart,” said Cornell Thomas, the founder of Samantha’s House. Wednesday marks seven years since Samantha Thomas, a recovering addict, died in a car crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has died
Salisbury billionaire Julian Robertson has passed away at the age of 90. The generous philanthropist had given away over $1.3 billion since 1996. Let's take a quick look at his story.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Freedom Fest at Freedom House Sep 10 — live music, kids’ zone, ferris wheel, more…
This free event features events for the whole family, including:. We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify...
Gaston County teacher stages protest after not getting paid for first week of class
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An ongoing problem with a new payroll system is causing headaches for teachers in Gaston County, and now one teacher says she’s had enough after not getting paid for the first week of school. Gaston County has been the beta tester for a new...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
wraltechwire.com
More layoffs hit North Carolina workers as Keter to lay off 68 workers in Gaston County
STANLEY – A manufacturer of outdoor and patio storage devices and furniture will lay off 68 workers at a Gaston County facility in Stanley, according to a required notice filed by the company. The director of human resources for Keter, US, Inc. wrote in the notice, which was obtained...
Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews. Police said...
Changes to school meals and absence policies likely to impact many CMS students
CHARLOTTE — As the new school year kicks off, changes to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ policies will impact the district’s 140,000 students. This school year, the district is stressing the importance of good attendance to ensure academic success. District leaders say if a student misses 10 days of...
Comments / 1