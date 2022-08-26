ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte startup Margik lands funding for its organic LEDs on ‘Unicorn Hunters’ series

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-based company has racked up multiple celebrity commitments on the latest season of the “Unicorn Hunters” show. Margik Inc., a sustainable lighting startup, landed funding from all seven judges — known as The Circle of Money — who heard about the product on an episode of the series that aired Aug. 18. “Unicorn Hunters” is an internet reality series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding to millions of potential investors globally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

New surgical device helping patients with herniated disc

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new medical device is helping patients recover more efficiently from spinal injuries while also reducing the chance they return to the hospital. Austin Rabah needed a discectomy after a sports injury, which is a spinal surgery on a herniated disc. A herniated disc is when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

"No Place to Call Home" - Charlotte's Affordable Housing Crisis

This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. CMS students return to school for 2022-23 school year and the security arriving with that. Updated: 15 minutes ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Amazon
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
MOORESVILLE, NC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC

