voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Grand Forks
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KNOX News Radio
New GF company eyes pet food ingredients
A California-based company is hoping to transform a waste stream from potato wash plants in the Red River Valley into a useable product for the pet food industry. Red River Potatoes LLC is an expansion affiliate of Mesa Verde Trading Company. The firm has secured a site at 2250 Mill Road in Grand Forks for the $4.1 million dollar investment.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GFK update…sales tax & recalls
Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer prices were up 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.
KNOX News Radio
Circle of Friends making new move
Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
KFYR-TV
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
KNOX News Radio
Burgum shares Senators’ Fufeng concerns, respects GF leaders’ desires to wait for review
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he appreciates and shares the concerns of Senators Hoeven and Cramer regarding the proposed Fufeng corn milling plant in Grand Forks… but Burgum says he also appreciates that the matter is a local decision. He says he understands and respects the desires of...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
kvrr.com
Man accused of killing ex-wife was lawyer for North Dakota Attorney General
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – The man who was charged Thursday in the beating death of his ex-wife previously worked for the state of North Dakota as an attorney from 2018-2020. Thirty-one-year old Anders Odegaard of Warren, Minn. is being held in the Marshall County Jail. He is charged with...
trfradio.com
Theft Reported at Casino
Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
International Business Times
Kids Run To Stranger For Help As Father Brutally Assaults Mother, Causing Her Death
An attorney was charged with second-degree murder after he beat up his ex-wife in front of their five children in his Minnesota home. Two of the kids ran outside and flagged down a stranger for help asking them to call 911, leading to the victim being hospitalized and eventually passing away.
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested on drug charges following search
WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
Attorney accused of fatally beating his ex-wife as she held one of their 5 kids
WARREN, Minn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children, two of whom flagged down help to call 911. According to Valley News Live, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Anders Odegaard’s home in Warren because of a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reportedly said two young boys waved him down and asked him to call for help because their mother was bleeding.
