Grand Forks, ND

KNOX News Radio

New GF company eyes pet food ingredients

A California-based company is hoping to transform a waste stream from potato wash plants in the Red River Valley into a useable product for the pet food industry. Red River Potatoes LLC is an expansion affiliate of Mesa Verde Trading Company. The firm has secured a site at 2250 Mill Road in Grand Forks for the $4.1 million dollar investment.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GFK update…sales tax & recalls

Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve. The Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer prices were up 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, biggest jump since 1982. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Circle of Friends making new move

Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
kvrr.com

Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mother of five lives on through organ donation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
GRANT COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Theft Reported at Casino

Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Woman arrested on drug charges following search

WARREN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing a drug charge after authorities found meth and drug paraphernalia in her home. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says on August 23 they performed a search warrant on Krista Bergeron’s home in Warren. During the search authorities found...
truecrimedaily

Attorney accused of fatally beating his ex-wife as she held one of their 5 kids

WARREN, Minn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children, two of whom flagged down help to call 911. According to Valley News Live, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Anders Odegaard’s home in Warren because of a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reportedly said two young boys waved him down and asked him to call for help because their mother was bleeding.

