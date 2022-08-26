ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
FIFE, WA
Anchorage, AK
Everett, WA
Alaska Lifestyle
Alaska State
Washington Lifestyle
Everett, WA
Anchorage, AK
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
Weather: High temperatures return to Seattle area midweek

As many students return to school, hot temperatures make their way back to the Seattle area. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from noon Tuesday to 9 p.m. Wednesday. High-temperature records for Seattle are 88 degrees on Tuesday and 92 degrees Wednesday, and those marks could be in...
SEATTLE, WA
Wrong median paint color had to be redone on Highway 99

Some new lane paint on Highway 99 south of Everett made Erik Robins do a double take this summer. The Lynnwood man noticed fresh striping between 148th Street SW and Airport Road. But at some left turn medians, the color looked wrong in mid-July. Instead of a solid color, half...
EVERETT, WA
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction

Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 1 dead in Tacoma officer-involved shooting

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Sunday in South Tacoma. Officers received calls about an assault involving an uncle and his nephew in the 6700 block of South Monroe Street around 12:30 p.m., according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) in a statement to KIRO 7 TV.
TACOMA, WA
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA

