Mr Solar USA in Maryland Extends Solar Panel and Solar Battery Storage Installation Outreach to Washington DC and Northern Virginia.

mocoshow.com
Ever/Body to Open First Maryland Location in Cabin John Village
Ever/Body, a woman-led beauty and wellness company that announced $55.5 million in series C funding earlier this summer, is opening it’s first Maryland location in Potomac’s Cabin John Village. At that time, Ever/Body announced plans to expand into new markets, starting with the opening of six locations across the East Coast by the end of 2022. In addition to its three existing NYC locations, Ever/Body will open three new locations in the greater New York City area, and three in the DC Metro area (Logan Circle in D.C. and Arlington in addition to Cabin John Village). Plans for further nationwide expansion are on the horizon in the near future. We don’t have an expected opening date, but we are told construction on the location will begin in the near future.
Bay Net
ADVISORY: “VERY LOUD NOISE” May Be Produced From NSWC Dahlgren Division Range Testing This Week
DAHLGREN, Va. – NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produce VERY LOUD NOISE in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.
WTOP
First Black-owned brewery in Montgomery Co. hopes for national expansion
The owners of Black Viking Brewing, the first Black-owned brewery in Montgomery County, Maryland, have their eyes on expansion. The brewers hope to sell in Virginia next year and to eventually become the first Black-owned brewery with national distribution. Currently, the business, which was founded in October 2021, distributes beers...
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU
Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
PLANetizen
Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
mocoshow.com
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
WTOP
‘We’ve seen a disturbing trend’: DC leaders stress accountability in wake of football player’s shooting
D.C. leaders spoke Monday following a shooting Sunday that wounded a Washington Commanders player. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Northeast D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said Monday morning that Robinson fought back against one gunman and was shot by a second...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60
Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
themunchonline.com
3541 Holmead Place NorthWest, Washington DC, DC, 20010
2 bedroom apartment in Columbia Heights. Flexible 1-18 month lease, no broker or extra fees. 3D tours available right now here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EyCSoSSUj3u. If you are looking for a shared apartment in Columbia Heights, Washington DC, you can choose this newly refurbished 2 bedroom apartment on the basement floor with a total size of 707 sq. ft. with roommate or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished.
WTOP
Why investors aren’t all that fond of the DC housing market
Investors remain formidable competitors for house hunters across the country. They accounted for 19.4% of all homes that were purchased in the second quarter. But the D.C. metro is not a particular favorite. In the second quarter, investors accounted for just 8.1% of all sales in the D.C. region, second...
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/29-9/5: Labor Day, DC Jazz Fest, and the National Book Festival
Happy Labor Day. Yay for three-day weekends! Celebrate the long holiday weekend by watching a Labor Day Parade (Mon, free, Gaithersburg) or head to the Labor Day Mansion Poolooza (Mon, $20+, Potomac) to take a splash into a pool and enjoy a cookout. You can also enjoy food and fun at this Labor Day Festival (Mon, free, Greenbelt) or see some cool cars at the Labor Day Car Show (Mon, free, Fairfax).
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Maryland residents to claim $1,000 student loan debt relief credit is 18 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is coming in less than three weeks.
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
Alexandria’s mayor, school board chair respond to AG Miyares’ letter on school safety
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City leaders responded to a letter written by Virginia’s Attorney General touching on concerns about school safety in the Northern Virginia community’s school system. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, the Alexandria City School Board, and the Alexandria City...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore won't debate GOP rival Dan Cox at Morgan State University
Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for governor of Maryland, has declined a debate invitation from Morgan State University. MSU is the largest among the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox accepted the invitation, and said he will debate an empty chair representing Moore at MSU on September 27. According to The MSU Spokesman campus newspaper, which is hosting the debate, a Moore spokesperson provided the paper with a contradictory statement when asked why Moore would not accept the invite.
