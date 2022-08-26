Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Utica makes progress with $10M Downtown Revitalization grant
Utica got some great news a few months before the pandemic started. The city was awarded $10 million from the State in 2019 to revitalize its downtown area. COVID has slowed work down, but local leaders said projects will progress. Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute President and CEO Anna D’Ambrosio...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exploring different transportation options for getting to and from the fair
The New York State Fair is back in action, and In Focus is getting a look at some of the best of what it has to offer — within and beyond the fairgrounds. JoDee Kenney catches up with state Assemblyman and Chair Assembly Transportation Committee Bill Magnarelli to talk about some of the many different transportation options for getting to and from the fair. With so many people coming to the fair each day, there’s not enough space for everyone to park — which is why Amtrak and Centro are getting involved. Magnarelli, who represents the Syracuse area, says Centro’s shuttle service to and from the fair is now more affordable than ever — with prices being slashed this year to just one dollar each way. For those who are located further out, in areas like Albany and Buffalo, Amtrak may be a better option — with special routes directly to and from the fairgrounds for the whole length of the fair. Magnarelli says having these different options is key because they help make it much easier for people from far and wide to visit year after year.
mylittlefalls.com
Home Depot to place distribution center in Schuyler Business Park
Photo by Dave Warner – Work continues in the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer on drainage near the new location for the Home Depot Distribution Center. Herkimer, New York – The Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), in partnership with Bloom Utica, LLC, is announcing the introduction of a Home Depot Distribution Center to the Schuyler Business Park in Herkimer County. John Piseck, Chief Executive Officer of the IDA, explains, “this is a great opportunity for Herkimer County and the Town of Schuyler as we continue to bring economic development to our area.”
Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened
Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
WKTV
2 fatal crashes reported in Madison County in less than 24 hours
ONEIDA, N.Y. – Two fatal crashes happened in Madison County in less than 24 hours, one in Oneida and the other in the town of Lincoln. On Sunday around 2:30 p.m., authorities were called to Fairview Avenue where a pickup truck had gone off the road and hit a tree. Police and fire crews found John Loomis was the only person in the vehicle and was not responsive. Emergency responders performed life-saving measures before Loomis was taken to Oneida Health where he later died from his injuries.
Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot
On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded
Menter Paramedic Reunites With Mom, Baby Delivered
FULTON, NY – On Thursday August 18, around 8 p.m., BobbiJo called 911 because she felt like she was in labor and was going to give birth. Arriving on scene shortly after being dispatched was Paramedic Vince Rhodes of Menter Ambulance. According to Rhodes, BobbiJo explained that this was her second child, and that she felt like she had been in labor for about an hour.
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
cnyhomepage.com
Juveniles connected to Sculpture Space vandalism
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has made arrests in the vandalism that left the art center ‘Sculpture Space’ in shambles during the weekend of August 26th. The damage was not just limited to the many destroyed items and the graffiti that was left throughout...
EV dealership proposed on North Burdick Street
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An electric vehicle dealership is eyeing the former site of Fayetteville Dodge on North Burdick Street. Last week, Anthony Rojas of in-ARCHITECTS of Syracuse presented the town of Manlius Planning Board with a site plan for the new dealership. Under the plans, the two existing buildings on the site would be retained and freshened up with a new look and a 16,000 square foot expansion would be added to the back of the main building.
WKTV
Utica police make gun arrest during investigation at Proctor Park
UTICA, N.Y. – A 15-year-old is facing charges after police say he was found with a gun during an investigation at Proctor Park Sunday evening. Utica police officers went to the park just after 5 p.m. where a group was reportedly being disorderly. While speaking with the individuals, an officer noticed what appeared to be the outline of a handgun in someone’s pocket. Following a frisk, police say the officer found a 9mm handgun in one pocket and a magazine with ammunition in the other pocket.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge teens with burglary
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that two teenagers have been charged with burglary for an incident that took place on August, 25th. Around 12:20 am on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1300 block of Bleeker Street to investigate a burglary in progress. On the scene, they found two individuals who would later be identified as a 15 and a 17-year-old juvenile.
71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
cnyhomepage.com
‘Sculpture Space’ art center in Utica vandalized, left in ruins
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Vandals left the community art center ‘Sculpture Space Inc’ of Utica in ruins on Sunday, August 28th, destroying equipment, property, and charity-donated artwork. Sculpture Space announced the devastation early morning on Monday, August 29th via their Facebook page. According to the post, the...
East Utica Golf Tournament Presents Check to Local Family
A lot of hope and smiles near the first tee at the Valley View Golf Course in Utica on Monday. Organizers of the East Utica Classic charity golf tournament presented a check to the Hallam Family of Utica, whose daughter Harlow has battled seizures since the age of three months and has been diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation - one of just five in the world known to have a such a condition, according to event organizers.
cnyhomepage.com
Nearly 300 guns taken off the streets during Utica gun buyback
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – 296 firearms, including 177 ghost guns, were taken off the streets and turned into law enforcement during a gun buyback event in Utica. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office held the event in conjunction with the Utica Police Department. Neighbors were able to...
WKTV
Crash between tractor-trailer, pickup truck stops eastbound traffic on Thruway in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- Thruway traffic was backed up for five hours headed east between exits 30 and 31 Monday morning due to a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Schuyler. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in a construction zone. The tractor-trailer jackknifed against the concrete...
