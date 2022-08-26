ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

Forbes Contributor Carsten Funke of Picavi Sees COVID Accelerates Need for More Distribution Centers and Warehouse Space

Carsten Funke, CEO at Picavi USA, the leader in pick-by-vision technology, is a frequent contributor to Forbes. Two of his highly read articles include Tips For Reducing Warehouse Supply Chain Challenges where he explored the need for better warehouse productivity and throughput. According to Funke, supply chain bottlenecks are a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tom's Hardware

TSMC Says a Shortage of Commodity Chips Is Disrupting Trillion-Dollar Industries

Modern machinery uses loads of chips to enable their advanced functionality. There is nothing surprising here as almost all kinds of devices use electronics components nowadays, particularly logic chips. But there is a problem, as the lack of commodity chips that cost dollars or even pennies can disrupt shipment of a $50,000 car or a $150 million lithography scanner.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Food banks warn surge in demand will prevent feeding hungriest this winter

Food banks across Britain have warned of a “completely unsustainable” surge in demand that will prevent them feeding the hungriest families this winter. Organisations representing 169 food banks have told the Guardian the number of people seeking emergency help had already grown “dramatically” and predicted “bleak and disturbing” weeks ahead.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy