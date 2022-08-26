Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
People
10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off
There's little more satisfying than indulging in some online shopping over the weekend — especially if it involves snagging amazing deals. Amazon's deals hub is always packed with hidden gems and best-sellers with major discounts, but right now you can score some not-to-be-missed deals for under $10, giving you the excuse for a little guilt-free retail therapy. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a best-selling nail polish set from Modelones, ever-popular Stasher sandwich bags, and a Jockey bralette at a whopping 64 percent off.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time
I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets
If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its...
The Easiest Way To Clean Your Wood Cabinets
You may be putting off cleaning your wood cabinets for fear of ruining them, but there's a simple solution. Here's the easiest way to clean your wood cabinets.
What’s next for Meta after the company’s metaverse lead leaves?
Vivek Sharma, the vice president of the company’s Horizon division, left the company last week.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
thepioneerwoman.com
Yams vs. Sweet Potatoes: What's the Difference?
Yams and sweet potatoes are the same thing, right? Wrong! It's likely that what you might have referred to as yams (as in candied yams) is most likely is a sweet potato! Even some supermarkets will refer to them interchangeably (and incorrectly label them), but the truth is that an actual yam looks and tastes quite different than sweet potatoes. Read on to learn about yams versus sweet potatoes, and the differences between them.
getnews.info
Forbes Contributor Carsten Funke of Picavi Sees COVID Accelerates Need for More Distribution Centers and Warehouse Space
Carsten Funke, CEO at Picavi USA, the leader in pick-by-vision technology, is a frequent contributor to Forbes. Two of his highly read articles include Tips For Reducing Warehouse Supply Chain Challenges where he explored the need for better warehouse productivity and throughput. According to Funke, supply chain bottlenecks are a...
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
The best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022 you can buy to boost your home network
Want to optimize your home network at its core? Then check out the best Wi-Fi 6 routers of 2022. If you work from home all or some of the time, dropped and spotty connections aren’t acceptable. And that’s because Wi-Fi 6 routers have become plentiful, letting everyone enhance their network’s speed and security.
hunker.com
This Gorgeous DIY Planter Is Made From a Stained Glass Lampshade
The next time you're looking to buy a hanging planter, you might want to stop by the thrift store first. Thanks to Den Garden, we discovered TikTok user @lameforestcafe's gorgeous DIY planter that was made with a vintage stained glass lampshade. Not only does the piece add color and texture the room, but it's totally unique too.
I packed for a 7-day trip to Canada with just a backpack. Here are 6 things I'm glad I brought and 4 items I wish I had.
Insider's reporter traveled from NYC to Ontario and Québec, Canada, by train and bus. Her packing list included quick-dry clothes and laundry sheets.
I’m a savings expert – Look out for these Costco items to cut your grocery bill in half
A COSTCO expert has given their tips on what items to look out for to help cut your grocery bill in half. Andrew Lisa recommends shoppers keep their eyes peeled for 21 products. The first is Organic Maple Syrup which is selling for 37 cents an ounce at Costco. It...
CBS News
Best luggage deals for Labor Day 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Summer vacation season is winding down, which means one thing: There are plenty of sales on luggage happening right now...
hunker.com
This Easy DIY Hanging Planter Costs Zero Dollars
Running out of surfaces for your ever-growing plant collection? Well, it might just be time for you to upgrade to some hanging planters. TikToker @diywithemma has shared an easy way to make your own hanging planter with just a few supplies that you likely already own — a pot, a drill, and a vertically oriented paper towel roll holder.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Starting next week, Americans will no longer be able to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from a website set up by the U.S. government due to limited supply arising from a lack of congressional funding. read more.
12tomatoes.com
Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob
When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
domino
This Couple Saved $8K by Hacking an IKEA Pax System Into Their Dream Walk-In Closet
The day Jarod Sabatino’s closet door came off its track, he knew it was officially time to rethink the whole sliding setup. “If I had to get clothes out of there, I’d have to force it over or lift it. It was a nightmare,” he recalls. Sabatino and his partner, Tim, lucked out: The primary bedroom in their 1930s Chicago suburbs home is huge by most standards (11-by-25 feet). The experienced DIYers knew there was an opportunity to add at least 3 more feet to the preexisting closet to create a spacious walk-in. The question was: How?
