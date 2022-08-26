Read full article on original website
Abigail Moss Debuts New Online Community Focused on Helping People Transform their Mental Health
Mind Body Free makes trauma healing and wellbeing widely accessible to combat the global mental health crisis. According to the World Health Organization, around 450 million people currently struggle with mental illness, making it the leading cause of disability worldwide. The CDC has also stated that 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.
