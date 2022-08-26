Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Crime victim voices support for recall petition against mayor
The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims.
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
Nearly 2,100 sign Mayor Cantrell recall petition Monday in Lakeview, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 signatures after just three days, with roughly 2,100 registered voters signing the petition Monday night at an event held in Lakeview. The pop-up signing event at the corner of...
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine
Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why
A petition was filed Friday to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell by a former city employee and former mayoral candidate who cite Newell Normand’s 14 reasons why the mayor should be ousted.
Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?
NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide
The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
Newell: Cantrell recall will succeed if organized right
The recall petition to remove LaToya Cantrell from the New Orleans Mayor’s Office can succeed in getting the more than 53,342 signatures it needs, if it is handled the right way.
New sanitation contracts to begin in November for New Orleans East, other parts of city
NEW ORLEANS — Recycling service will return to all New Orleans residents on Nov. 7, according to the head of the city's sanitation department. Matt Torri spoke with WDSU on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Ida making landfall in Southeast Louisiana. He said the storm caused a "complete breakdown" of the city's solid waste collection.
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry — which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal — is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies...
Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.
Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy
COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
Victims of a juvenile carjacker call for Mayor Cantrell to apologize
NEW ORLEANS — A week after Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a firestorm of criticism over her court appearance in support of the family of a juvenile carjacker, the victims of the crime are speaking out, calling for the Mayor to apologize. When we first spoke to Stephanie Uddo she...
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
Amid officer shortage, NOPD recruiting class 196 reports for training
The NOPD is continuing to look for individuals to wear the uniform.
New Orleans East residents gather for "call to action" to rid of blight in their neighborhoods
Dozens of New Orleans East residents gathered at the old Pendleton Methodist Hospital Sunday to draw attention to blighted buildings in the neighborhood. The meeting was a “call to action” for the New Orleans East community, according to Anthony Jackson, Jr., who leads Flight Blight NOLA, an organization attempting to rid the city of blighted buildings.
Victims left waiting as New Orleans rape reports often considered 'non-emergencies'
NEW ORLEANS — Dozens of calls this year to report aggravated rapes to New Orleans police were reclassified from “emergencies” to a less urgent status, leaving some survivors waiting hours for officers from an overstretched and understaffed department. The result is that, increasingly, survivors are no longer...
