ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Cantrell recall organizers collecting signatures at Ms. Mae’s on Magazine

Uptown voters will have a chance today (Aug. 28) to sign a recently filed recall petition to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell from office. Organizers will collect signatures at Ms. Mae’s Bar, 4336 Magazine St., at Napoleon Avenue, from 2 to 6 p.m. The Ms. Mae’s “signin’ party” is the first event in the recall effort.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?

NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide

The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Recall Election#Politics Local#Election Local#State
L'Observateur

Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy

COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
COVINGTON, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy