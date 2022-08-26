ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
Well+Good

I Exercised Like the Longest-Living People on Earth, and It’s Changed How I Think About Working Out

Once upon a time, if you’d asked me what I considered to be a workout, I would’ve solely rattled off traditional gym sessions and classes from my favorite boutique fitness studios. Think high-intensity workouts like: Orangetheory, Barry’s, [solidcore], and Peloton (just to name a few). But that was before learning about the Blue Zones—and the world’s longest-living people who reside within them. Considering people in these longevity hotspots typically live 10 to 12 years longer than anyone anywhere else in the world, it’s worth looking into their lifestyle practices like their eating habits, as well as their Blue Zones exercise regimens.
Mic

40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better

Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
SheKnows

Pottery Barn’s Warehouse Sale Has Hundreds of Markdowns on Rugs, Furniture & More — Up to 70% Off

It’s natural to have the urge to make upgrades to your home when the seasons change, and now there’s no better time than now to do so. Pottery Barn’s Warehouse Sale comes at the best time to round out all of the summer sales. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent off of outdoor furniture, couches, beds, throws, and more. The sale is in full swing and lasts until Labor Day, which means you have a few days to shop and snag everything you have your eye on. No matter the season, you don’t want to miss this sectional...
Mic

Clever things that are gaining a massive following on Amazon

This list is packed with a bunch of different things, but I promise they all have something in common: they’re super clever. Whether it’s an article of functional clothing, a unique solution to a common kitchen problem, or a cleaning product that makes your life so much easier, you need these clever products in your life.
The Verge

How to keep your kids busy while you work from home

Working from home can be a balancing act between your business and personal life — especially if you’ve got kids. If your children are toddlers, then you must depend on partners, family, or childcare providers to keep them away from your Zoom sessions. If they are school age, you may have some time for yourself and your job during school hours — until the school day is done.
topdogtips.com

The Best Game for Dogs: An Easy Boredom Buster

We know how to meet our dogs' basic needs. Food and water, exercise, shelter – we take care of all of these needs on a daily basis. But, did you know that mental stimulation is also needed everyday in order for your dog to live a happy, healthy lifestyle? The best game for dogs will provide hours of fun and stimulation for any bored pup.
goodmorningamerica.com

'Hack To School' tips and tricks to make your mornings run smoothly

Going back to school doesn't just mean putting on an outfit and walking out the door -- there's a lot that goes into it. There's shopping for school supplies and clothes, reorganizing your new schedule, finishing up summer reading, preparing lunches, planning after-school activities, gathering dorm-room essentials and much more.
psychologytoday.com

Planning a Vacation Is Practice for a Great Life

When I was 13, my parents and I went to Europe on vacation. My father wanted to hit all the major sites, while my mother just wanted to relax. Because they couldn’t agree on what to do, none of us got the vacation we’d hoped for. This happens...
boxrox.com

The Science Behind Light vs Heavy Weights for Muscle Growth

Light vs heavy weights for muscle growth? Which one is best if you want to build muscle and get stronger?. Taking into consideration numeral studies published in the past, you should know which one is best for muscle growth. Fitness trainer and Kinesiology graduate Jeremy Ethier has weighed upon the...
boxrox.com

Hail Odin! How to Build Muscle Mass and Strength with The Viking Press

Welcome to the complete guide to the Viking Press. The Viking Press is an overhead pressing movement, common in strong(wo)man competitions, that is growing in popularity in strength training in general. The equipment is essentially a weighted lever that must be pressed upwards by gripping straight or parallel handles. Think...
