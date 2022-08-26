Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities May Airdrop Live Vaccines On Your Property to Prevent Rabies
Courtesy John Forbes, USDA-APHIS-Wildlife Services. CC BY-ND 2.0. The United States Department of Agriculture, an agency of the Federal government, announced this month that it would begin a program to air-drop millions of doses of an oral vaccine on public and private land throughout the United States.
Popculture
Beer Recall Issued, Agency Cites Illness and Injury Hazard
Another concerning government recall was just shared that international drinkers should be made aware of. Saturday, we reported of a whiskey decanter set being recalled, but this latest notice affects those who stick to beer. On Saturday, Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, the government agency that is similar to the U.S.'s FDA of USDA, shared a troubling notice of a popular beer being pulled from shelves. Eagle Bay Brewing Company is recalling its Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375mL cans "due to secondary fermentation."
FDA chief says long-awaited opioid review still in the works
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency’s commissioner said Tuesday. Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a blog entry that the FDA is still studying “what revisions are needed to support appropriate use” of opioid painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin. The update comes as part of a broader outline of the FDA’s ideas and initiatives for combating drug misuse and addiction. Califf told The Associated Press that the sheer scale of the epidemic makes potential remedies a challenge. “Almost everything that we want to do involves some other entity or part of society that we need to work with to figure things out,” Califf said in an interview Tuesday.
foodsafetynews.com
Experts review NGS methods for norovirus in shellfish
Scientists have assessed the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods for norovirus in shellfish. They found such techniques are ready to substitute current methods despite some limitations. Bivalve molluscan shellfish (BMS) contamination with norovirus is a significant public health risk. Contaminated foods, such as oysters, may harbor concentrations of viral...
MedicalXpress
Illicit drugs are used by one in ten intensive cardiac care unit patients, study finds
Illicit drug use is associated with a nearly nine-fold greater risk of death or life-threatening emergencies in intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) patients, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2022. Study author Dr. Theo Pezel of Hospital Lariboisiere, Paris, France said, "Our study shows that patients with acute cardiovascular...
MedicalXpress
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA detaining papaya, dried peppers from Mexico at U.S. border
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click here to go...
Freethink
5 drugs that changed the world (and what went wrong)
It’s hard to measure the impact of any one drug on world history. But here are five drugs we can safely say made a huge difference to our lives, often in ways we didn’t expect. They have brought some incredible benefits. But they’ve usually also come with a...
