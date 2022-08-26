WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency’s commissioner said Tuesday. Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a blog entry that the FDA is still studying “what revisions are needed to support appropriate use” of opioid painkillers like OxyContin and Vicodin. The update comes as part of a broader outline of the FDA’s ideas and initiatives for combating drug misuse and addiction. Califf told The Associated Press that the sheer scale of the epidemic makes potential remedies a challenge. “Almost everything that we want to do involves some other entity or part of society that we need to work with to figure things out,” Califf said in an interview Tuesday.

