Tourism workers get a free day at The Great Escape
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In September, anyone who works in the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in places like Lake George and Glens Falls will have a chance to take some time off and celebrate after a summer of hard work. And yes, the celebration comes with roller coaster rides.
Travers Stakes benefits local businesses and more
The Travers Stakes is one of the area’s largest economic drives for the city. Now that the horses have ran the track, the crowds head out to run the city having a safe and good time. The Travers means so much more than just a horse race and money...
More public artists needed in Glens Falls
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last year, artists took to downtown Glens Falls, painting electrical boxes at seven locations throughout the city – part of the first wave of bright new artistic life that has only grown more in 2022. Now, even more growth is on the way.
Johnsburg History Weekend features reenactment fun
JOHNSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The communities of North Creek and Johnsburg have more than their share of history. Next week, a series of events in Johnsburg are lined up to connect visitors far and near with iconic spots like the Johnsburg Historical Society and the North Creek Railway Depot Museum.
Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence
Capital region violence erupting Saturday night. We start in troy where police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 6th avenue around 1130pm for calls of a shooting. Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services...
Queensbury contractor convicted for theft, larceny
WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, it was announced that a local contractor had been found guilty on multiple charges, including failing to do work on a house, and stealing a victim’s credit card. The determination came after a three-day jury trial in the city of Glens Falls.
Woman charged with DWI and assault
SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
Governor signs Dakota’s Law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
