Read full article on original website
Related
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
petpress.net
10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)
If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the most popular dog names?
What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
topdogtips.com
30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans
This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
petpress.net
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
petpress.net
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart
Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
I’m a hair expert – five best and worst shampoos starting from $2 at Target and they could make your hair lifeless
HAIRCARE doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective - and an expert has revealed which ones to buy as well as avoid at Target. Department stores have recently started selling quality haircare products as top stylists have teamed up with major retailers. While stores have definitely stepped up...
Aussie animal shelter is overflowing with dumped dogs - as the home offers a discounted adoption fee on the notorious breeds no-one wants
An animal shelter is offering huge discounts on its adoption fees as the pound attempts to find homes for dozens of dumped dogs - especially their 'heavy' ones. The Lost Dogs’ Home in North Melbourne provides shelter for lost and abandoned dogs and cats and is currently overflowing with pups.
topdogtips.com
Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
4 helpful tips for leaving your dog alone and the max time you can leave them, according to vets
Puppies can hold their bladder for about one hour for every month they've been alive, plus one hour — but older dogs can be left alone for longer.
Good News Network
Two-Thirds of Dog Owners Want to Get Pets Involved in Their Wedding Day
Nearly two-thirds of dog owners want to get their pets involved in their wedding day—acting as ring bearers, bridesmaids, and even the best man, according to a new poll. Of 2,000 dog owners, 60 percent already knew someone who included their dog in their wedding. The most popular roles...
“Is that a wolf or a dog?” Woman walking massive beast in viral video leaves viewers stunned
Huge creature being walked by woman in the U.S. has people scratching their heads as they try to figure out exactly what it is. A viral video that shows a woman walking a massive mystery pet has left viewers around the world shaking their head in amazement as they try to figure out exactly what the creature is.
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd's Protective Reaction to Little Girl in Pool Proves How Loyal the Breed Is
There are many things to love about dogs, such as their adorable faces, their compassion, and, of course, their loyalty. One breed that goes above and beyond in their loyalty, however, is the German Shepherd, and one pup is proving his loyalty in a recently viral TikTok video. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com
Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist
Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
goodmorningamerica.com
5 tips to keep your dog happy, healthy and spoiled this National Dog Day
There's never a bad day to celebrate your pet, but National Dog Day, Aug. 26, gives dog owners an extra special reason to pamper their pups. "National Dog Day is a wonderful occasion to show your pups some extra love," Mark Eamer, chief marketing officer at Chewy, told "Good Morning America."
More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat
The post More Perfect Pets: Brushing a Cat appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Comments / 0