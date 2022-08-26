ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
geekspin

What are the most popular dog names?

What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
topdogtips.com

30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans

This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
petpress.net

10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone

Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
dailyphew.com

Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
petpress.net

7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
topdogtips.com

Wrong Dog Mixes: Dog Breeds That Should Not Be Mixed

Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
Good News Network

Two-Thirds of Dog Owners Want to Get Pets Involved in Their Wedding Day

Nearly two-thirds of dog owners want to get their pets involved in their wedding day—acting as ring bearers, bridesmaids, and even the best man, according to a new poll. Of 2,000 dog owners, 60 percent already knew someone who included their dog in their wedding. The most popular roles...
pethelpful.com

Kitten Adopts Orphaned Raccoon as Her Baby in Video We Can't Resist

Many animals naturally have a motherly instinct. This trait comes out most often when an animal gives birth, but sometimes, other circumstances draw out the maternal nature. One kitty channeled her motherly instincts when she adopted an orphaned baby raccoon during its recovery process at a rehabilitation center. TikTok user...
goodmorningamerica.com

5 tips to keep your dog happy, healthy and spoiled this National Dog Day

There's never a bad day to celebrate your pet, but National Dog Day, Aug. 26, gives dog owners an extra special reason to pamper their pups. "National Dog Day is a wonderful occasion to show your pups some extra love," Mark Eamer, chief marketing officer at Chewy, told "Good Morning America."
