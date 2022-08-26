ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
bdmag.com

Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands

Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
Community Impact Houston

Tomball shop Resale with a Purpose nears $2M donation goal

After reaching its $2 million goal, Resale with a Purpose set a new goal of giving away $3 million in donations by the end of 2024. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball’s Resale with a Purpose is nearing its goal of donating $2 million to area nonprofits and organizations, a year earlier than it originally pledged. This comes three years after the nonprofit reached its $1 million donation goal a year early in 2019.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
Houston Chronicle

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
houstonfoodfinder.com

All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston

If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
fox26houston.com

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation gives free classroom supplies to 1,000 Houston ISD teachers

HOUSTON - 1,000 Houston ISD teachers were gifted free classroom supplies Sunday, thanks to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation. According to a press release, the move was held to assist Houston-area teachers, who often have to stock up classrooms from their own pockets. That's why the foundation launched by Houston native and rapper, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, held a registration for 1,000 teachers to get free classroom supplies.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job

Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
