Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
County Health in contact with both schools and monitoring both cases
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Public Health officials confirming that two area students have monkeypox. One case is in north Houston and another in Fort Bend County. The Health Department making that announcement this week. One case of monkeypox was reported at the IDEA Hardy campus at 1930 Little York Road, north of Houston.
Houston brothers win prize in H-E-B'S Quest for Texas Best
Tunisian American brothers Karim Arem and Mansour Arem founded Zwïta. Their creation landed them a second place prize in the 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
Good eats, great times at all the Herrera family restaurants
The Herrera family runs four of the most popular restaurants in Cypress, but success didn't always come easy.
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Tri Pointe Homes Debuts Westridge Cove, a 335-Home Community in Northwest Houston Metro Near the Woodlands
Two new fully furnished models and a new home gallery are now open daily. HOUSTON (August 25, 2022) – Tri Pointe Homes®, a recognized homebuilder serving the Texas market for more than 50 years under the brand name Trendmaker® Homes, has announced the grand opening of Westridge Cove, a 335-home community just north of The Woodlands in the northwest Houston metro submarket of Conroe. The new community will feature 40- and 50-foot homesites. Sales in the new home gallery are currently underway with two new, fully furnished model homes available for touring daily. Customers can also explore online by means of virtual home tours, interactive floor plans, community videos, the online design studio, and more.
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
Tomball shop Resale with a Purpose nears $2M donation goal
After reaching its $2 million goal, Resale with a Purpose set a new goal of giving away $3 million in donations by the end of 2024. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Tomball’s Resale with a Purpose is nearing its goal of donating $2 million to area nonprofits and organizations, a year earlier than it originally pledged. This comes three years after the nonprofit reached its $1 million donation goal a year early in 2019.
Houston approves Midtown affordable housing project despite concerns about developer
A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council approved a $18.7 million loan agreement at its Aug. 24 meeting. (Courtesy Visit Houston) A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council...
Be prepared for any power outage with a generator from Collaborative Services
HOUSTON — When you purchase a generator through Collaborative Services everything you need is included. They provide A to Z service, this means they are able to complete every step of the process. Collaborative Services has a Master Electrician and Plumber on their team, a dedicated permits department, and...
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Houston
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
All Wrapped Up: Best Places to Eat Dumplings of the World in Houston
If you’ve watched the “Stuffed” episode of “Ugly Delicious” with David Chang, you’ll find him cheekily pitting Asian dumplings against stuffed Italian pasta, attempting to see which reigns supreme, while criminally neglecting the wide world of other culinary delights wrapped in dough. A recent article by Jen Harris of the LA Times even offers up the peanut butter and jelly-filled after school snack Uncrustables as a candidate, blowing the door wide open in terms of the expansive exploration that can be done when it comes to dumplings. We’re here to sound off for the rich international landscape of dumplings that Houston offers, and for the sake of preventing this from becoming an hours-long read, we’re going with the broad definition of a dumpling being a dish that involves dough wrapped around a filling. (The delicious dough-ball variety of dumplings could be a list in itself.) We’ll let you decide for yourself which stuffed parcel wins. Spoiler alert: there’s no right or wrong answer, and in the game of dumpling thrones, everyone wins.
Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation gives free classroom supplies to 1,000 Houston ISD teachers
HOUSTON - 1,000 Houston ISD teachers were gifted free classroom supplies Sunday, thanks to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation. According to a press release, the move was held to assist Houston-area teachers, who often have to stock up classrooms from their own pockets. That's why the foundation launched by Houston native and rapper, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, held a registration for 1,000 teachers to get free classroom supplies.
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
High water warning for drivers on I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on Galveston County roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Houston Newsmakers: Houston mayoral candidate Amanda Edwards says her experience makes her right for the job
Former City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced back in March that she is a candidate for the job of Houston Mayor. She enters the an unusually long race ahead of the November 2023 election, saying her experience as a municipal finance attorney and at-large councilmember makes her very qualified to lead the nation’s fourth largest city.
#ICYMI: Deadly shooting in Walmart parking lot, Pearland Little League team returns home
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A dispute in a Walmart parking lot turned deadly. Christopher David Hernandez, 22, is charged with murder after police said he shot and killed a man, who investigators say yelled at Hernandez about his driving.
