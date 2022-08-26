Read full article on original website
‘Nanny’ Trailer: Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance-Winning Thriller Unravels the American Dream
What happens when one mother leaves to take care of another’s child? The psychological thriller “Nanny” unveils the dynamic between a Senegalese single mother (Anna Diop) who emigrates to the United States to earn enough money to bring her own son to America, and her wealthy employer (Michelle Monaghan). Per the official synopsis, haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha (Diop) hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both...
TIFF: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Set for Imax Screening at Film Fest
Jordan Peele’s latest film, Nope, is getting a special Imax screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The giant screen exhibitor has super-sized the Get Out director’s third film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, for play at the Imax Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange' Breakout Xochitl Gomez, 'Birds of Prey' Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Join 'Ursa Major' (Exclusive)Tessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'Toronto: Michelle Yeoh Set for Inaugural Groundbreaker Award Peele will take part in a Q&A session after the screening. “Nope, like all of Jordan Peele’s brilliant films, invites and...
Holocaust activist consoles family at her own funeral with the help of AI
Mourners were able to watch her respond to questions about her life and spirituality, thanks to AI conversational video technology developed by her son's company.
Podcast Studio Cadence13 Hires Patton Valentine To Bolster TV & Film Adaptations
EXCLUSIVE: Cadence13, the podcast studio behind series such as Once Upon A Time… In The Valley, is looking to get into the TV and film adaptations game. The Audacy-owned company has hired TV veteran Patton Valentine to oversee this push of adaptating its audio IP for the small and big screen. It comes as podcasts continue to a gold mine of IP for TV and film following the success of shows such as Starz’ Gaslit and Amazon’s Homecoming. Valentine has been tasked with setting up TV and film projects based on its podcasts from both its C13Originals documentary studio and its podcast movie...
Tom Hanks Is Launching a Trivia Game Exclusively on Apple Arcade
Trivia buff Tom Hanks is bringing one of his passions to life with “Hanx 101 Trivia” — a new game set to debut exclusively on the Apple Arcade subscription service. It’s the first game created by the Oscar-winning actor, producer and director, and the first trivia game coming to Apple Arcade. “Hanx 101 Trivia,” developed by independent game studio BlueLine Studios, lets players test their knowledge across a variety of categories and multiple game modes — to become the ultimate trivia master. The game launches on Friday, Sept. 2. Hanks narrates the gameplay in “Hanx 101 Trivia,” which features an initial set...
66 Memes About Work That, Somehow, Absolutely Everyone Can Relate To
"I don't wanna work, I just wanna bang on this mug all day." —Michael Scott, The Office
