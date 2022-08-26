Read full article on original website
Laredo’s Jovita Idar to be featured on the quarter
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United States Mint has announced the designs for the second year of the American Women Quarter Program and one of those women is none other than Laredo-born Jovita Idár. Born in 1885, Jovita was a teacher, journalist, and political activist. Laredo recently named a...
City of Laredo conducts annual chlorine conversion treatment
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents might start to notice an unusual smell coming from the water. This weekend the City of Laredo started a free chlorine water conversion that will disinfect the water in town; it’s part of their updated nitrification plan. Many people took to social media...
Clear the Shelters day deemed a success
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend the Laredo Animal Care Services held its annual Clear the Shelters Day. Clear the Shelters is a National campaign that aims to encourage animal lovers to adopt at their local shelters. The Laredo Animal Care Services says 12 dogs and 21 cats were adopted...
LISD Board of Trustees to hold special meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo I.S.D. Board of Trustees will hold a special called meeting Tuesday afternoon. The board will discuss finalizing a formative evaluation of the superintendent. Also on the agenda is the naming of a room within the Nixon Band Hall for the district’s former fine arts...
Martin High School celebrates Arturo Campos ahead of Artemis One launch
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one small step for a mannequin, and one giant leap for Laredo. While Monday’s launch of the Artemis One was postponed, Arturo Campos’ Alma Mater celebrated this astronomical event. Artemis One was grounded for a couple of more days, but that didn’t...
Rain Chances Return Beginning Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance from Mexico, along with wind shift boundaries to the north will approach our area by Tuesday. Another disturbance will approach from the gulf next weekend, all of this bringing increasing chances of showers for a number of days. The atmosphere will be quite moist above, and will lead to the possibility that some of the showers (not all) midweek on through next weekend may be heavy.
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family gathering in Rio Bravo ends in tragedy over the weekend after a five-year-old drowns during a pool party. The incident happened on Saturday night close to midnight when the Rio Bravo Fire Department heard frantic knocking at their door. At the same time, the...
Daughters of NASA engineer Arturo Campos head to Artemis launch
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Arturo Campos was a key player in bringing Apollo 13 home, but on Monday, he will be known for another mission. Commander Moonikin Campos, named after the Laredo native will be on board Artemis I. For his daughters, Lety, Deanna and Yvette they couldn’t be prouder of...
Placards to help prevent migrant deaths along the river
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to bring down the number of deaths along the river, agents placed its first water rescue placards at the river. As part of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Missing Migrant Program, the placards were put in place with the approval of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
Over 300 potential police officers pass entrance exam
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 300 potential police officers passed the Laredo Police Department’s entrance exam. The test was given on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Sames Auto Arena. Roughly 559 applicants took the test on that date and 321 people passed. The applicants who passed the written portion...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Shooting reported outside warehouse in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating a shooting that happened in north Laredo Sunday morning. The incident happened on Sunday at around 10:20 a.m. at a warehouse near 11910 Conly Road. According to police, a 38-year-old man got into a fight with a 49-year-old led which escalated into...
Know your rights at work!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Do you know your rights at your place of employment?. This week the consulate is holding several workshops that aims to teach workers their legal rights in the workplace. The workshops started on Monday and ends on Friday. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo will hold various...
Law enforcement receives three million dollars in federal funds
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The law enforcement community in Webb County will receive $4.3 million dollars in federal funds to support joint missions in securing the U.S. Border. Congressman Henry Cuellar made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. The Operation Stonegarden grant will be...
Laredo Police report a shooting incident in North Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the early hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022, Laredo Police officers working near the Sames Auto Arena report hearing shots fired at around 2:25 in the morning. Shortly after hearing the shots officers say they saw a Cadillac speeding in the area. Police shared they...
KSAT 12
$11.8 million worth of cocaine seized at Laredo port of entry
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $11.8 million worth of cocaine at a Laredo port of entry. The seizure happened at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge on Friday, when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Stoughton trailer, which manifested as a shipment of baby wipes, for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of cocaine, a news release said.
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize $71K Worth of Cocaine at Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine valued at approximately $71,400 hidden within a 2010 Ford. “Our officers remain vigilant to keep these dangerous narcotics from entering our country and their efforts led...
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
Feds seize meth worth $2.4M at Texas-Mexico crossing
PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission, and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry, stated in a news release.
