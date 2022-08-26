Read full article on original website
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see
MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
32 new drinks added to massive beverage recall – here’s the full list of 85 drinks
Lyons Magnus issued a massive recall for 53 different drinks a few days ago, warning that they might be contaminated with microbes. At the time, the company named just one bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii. That same microorganism triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year. Lyons has now updated...
Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain
If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
Deli Meats Recalled Due to Undeclared Allergens
A popular deli meat product has been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) due to the presence of undeclared allergens. On Friday, the agency announced that Mastro San Daniele brand Charcuterie Trio packets were being recalled because they contained milk without listing it on their ingredients. Just one product is included in this recall.
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
Butter Recalled Over Potential Bacteria Contamination
A Colorado company that specializes in butter is recalling Wegmans store brand butter products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall, published on Aug. 19, covers 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Urgent vodka recall: This vodka might contain shards of glass
Vodka fans out there, you’d better make sure you don’t have any Sask Prairie Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka supply at home, as this particular vodka is part of a recall from Minhas Sask Ventures. This type of vodka is available primarily in Canada, but buyers from other regions who might have Dill Pickle Flavored Vodka at home should ensure their bottles haven’t been recalled.
Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away
Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Costco Just Announced A Delicious New Bakery Item—Customers Are So Excited!
Getting bakery items from Costco will always be a treat. From cookies and danishes, to muffins and croissants, there are so many delicious baked goods to enjoy at the big-box store company. As a matter of fact, they just added a new item that dessert lovers will want to indulge in.
Urgent bread recall: All these breads and pretzels could be contaminated with bacteria
King’s Hawaiian issued a recall for three pretzel bread products, warning shoppers that there’s a risk of bacterial contamination. The recall follows the massive Lyons Magnus recall that included dozens of beverages and then saw a significant expansion. Lyons’s subsequent announcement warns that the drinks might contain two dangerous bacteria: Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
The Healthiest Brands Of Peanut Butter You Can Eat
Natural-style peanut butter choices typically have low sodium, little-to-no sugar, and no unpronounceable ingredients. Here are some of the healthiest brands.
Urgent warning as TJ Maxx and HomeGoods continued to sell 19 already recalled products – are you due a refund?
THE parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods is set to pay $13million to settle charges that it sold already recalled products. The settlement covers around 1,200 units of 19 different items that TJX stores continued to sell after they were recalled. According to the US Consumer Product Safety...
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
