ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KWQC

Police: Woman took cell phone, threatened person with scissors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was arrested Sunday after police say she took a person’s cell phone, then threatened them with scissors. Debra Kay Miller, 55, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison. According to an arrest affidavit:. Davenport police...
DAVENPORT, IA
wrmj.com

Update: State Police Press Release On Sullivan Arrest

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the indictment and arrest of 62-year-old Christopher G. Sullivan of Aledo for Battery (Class A. Misdemeanor) and 2 counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents initiated an investigation after an allegation of a...
ALEDO, IL
wrmj.com

State Police Investigation Results In Arrest Of Aledo Police Chief/City Administrator

Aledo Police Chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been arrested. According to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department late Monday afternoon, deputies “executed an arrest warrant on him” and he “turned himself into authorities”. According to the release, Sullivan has been charged with two Class 3 felony counts of official misconduct and one Class A misdemeanor count of battery. He posted ten-percent $10,000 and has been released.
ALEDO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
wvik.org

Geneseo Shooter & Hostage Taker Appeals Convictions

Lawyers for 49 year old Gerald Edwards argue he did not receive effective counsel during his original trial in Henry County in 2011. Edwards was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, and unlawful restraint. In December of 2009, he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment in downtown Geneseo, allowed her children to leave, then held police at bay for nine hours.
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District

According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating after police said the high school was vandalized Monday morning. The Moline police and fire departments responded around 1 a.m. to a fire alarm at the Moline High School, according to a media release. Officers found the building had been burglarized and...
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Crime#Avocados
977wmoi.com

Man Poses As Police Officer In Viola

An investigation is underway after a man posed as a police officer in Viola, Illinois last week. The suspect was driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a female driver to pull over. His vehicle didn’t have visible police markings or police lights. The woman did so believing the man was a police officer. He also identified himself as an officer as he approached her vehicle.
VIOLA, IL
KWQC

Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man arrested for alleged road rage incident involving firearm near Hawkeye Wildlife Area gun range

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a firearm at another motorist while intoxicated with a child in the car near a Johnson County gun range. Johnson County sheriff’s deputies were called to Plotz Road near Falcon Avenue just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon for a subject who had flashed a gun during a road rage incident near the Hawkeye Wildlife Shotgun and Archery Range. Deputies caught up to the suspect’s 2015 Nissan Juke near the intersection of 120th Street and Greencastle Avenue, just west of Swisher. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Seth Beason of 21st Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, admitted to drinking, had a cold, open can of beer in the vehicle and provided a breath alcohol sample of .090% at 5:45pm. Deputies also say there was a child in the vehicle in an unsecured car seat.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

2 men, teenage girl arrested in Moline High School burglary, vandalism investigation

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing and vandalizing Moline High School overnight. The Moline Police Department said 22-year-old Joseph W. Anderson and 21-year-old Steven T. Anderson of Moline have been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after authorities discovered the vandalism early Monday morning.
MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Brawl at new Shelter House facility leads to one arrest

A brawl at a new Shelter House facility has led to one arrest. According to arrest records, Iowa City Police were called to the new 501 Project on Southgate Avenue just after 7:45 last Monday night for what they described as a “large”, “physical” fight involving approximately eight people. One of the alleged participants…37-year-old transient Darius Stewart…allegedly showed signs of intoxication. Shelter House staff indicated Stewart was the main aggressor, and he was charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct. He pleaded guilty to both charges on Tuesday and was given credit for time served for one day in jail.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Sergeant retires after almost 21 years

A Davenport sergeant is hanging up his hat after serving the community just shy of 21 years. Narcotics Sergeant Scott Lansing retired from the force on August 9. Sergeant Lansing grew up in Dyersville. Once he got older, he moved to Davenport, joined the police department and moved up the ranks. However, his life changed while he was on duty on June 1, 2020.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Cecil "

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gabrielle Weeks with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue visits PSL to introduce “Cecil”, a 7-year-old pittie mix that needs a forever home. He was saved by King’s Harvest from a killing shelter in Oklahoma. Watch the segment to learn more. King’s Harvest is located...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

IC Police ID shoplifter after she allegedly orders birthday cake while committing thefts

Iowa City Police say they were able to identify a shoplifter after she left her name and phone number when ordering a birthday cake while she was committing the thefts. According to arrest records, 31-year-old Mikiala Collins of Sherman Drive left the Waterfront Hy-Vee with a cart full of $176.95 in unpaid groceries just before 11:45am on August 20th. Collins was reportedly stopped in the parking lot by Hy-Vee staff and fled the scene, leaving the groceries behind.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy