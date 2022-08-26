Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might be making another trip to Mar-a-Lago to seek forgiveness from Donald Trump after accidentally insulting him. “I just have one rule of thumb,” McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday. “I really don’t trust anyone that keeps a mural of themselves in their office.”
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Five reasons why Democrats’ midterm chances are rising
Democrats are feeling stirrings of optimism about November’s midterm elections. It’s a remarkable shift of mood for a party that had been bracing for heavy defeats only a few weeks ago. President Biden’s party colleagues believe they have a strong chance of holding onto control of the Senate,...
Correction: Oldest Synagogue Fight story
The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue won’t be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over. Newport-based Congregation Jeshuat Israel is the current tenant at the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue. It’s owned by New York-based Congregation Shearith Israel, which filed a motion in state Superior Court in February to take control of the board that oversees day-to-day operations. The Rhode Island congregation took the filing as an effort to evict them from the building, something that the New York congregation denied Judge Colleen Hastings in Newport District Court on Monday dismissed Congregation Shearith Israel’s effort to take control of the board.
