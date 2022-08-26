‘Everybody out!’ Body camera footage shows police searching for customers during Walmart fire

Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments Peachtree City officers spent searching a burning Walmart for customers trapped inside.

Peachtree City Fire Department Chief Wilbur Harbin said the fire started inside the store on Highway 54 just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators now believe the evidence points to arson.

Prior to the fire starting, many customers had thankfully already left the Walmart. However, body camera footage shows officers running throughout the burning store searching for anyone left inside.

“Anybody in here? Everybody out!” the officers can be heard shouting.

Luckily, no customers were injured. Three officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but have since been released.

It took hours to put out the flames, with firefighters from Peachtree City, Coweta County, Fayetteville and Fayette County finally extinguishing the fire around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The store sustained extensive damage to the interior and the roof, according to a news release.

Firefighters initially attacked the fire from inside the store, but the roof began to collapse and firefighters were forced outside.

Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward by contacting investigators, by submitting a tip here, or by calling 770-487-6010.

