Kelly Lillback retiring, selling Live, Laugh & Bloom

Kelly Lillback will be retiring and passing down the LLB flower shop keys after 11 years

After 11 successful years in Monticello, business owner Kelly Lillback will be retiring and passing down the family flower shop to close friends. The new owners will take over the business on September 1.

Kelly Lillback never planned on having a flower shop of her own. It wasn’t her lifelong dream, and, in fact, she used to manage a dental office. In 2011, Lillback opened Live Laugh & Bloom Floral to help her sister out as she relocated from Ohio to Minnesota. Lillback’s sister was a floral designer which sparked the idea of a flower shop.

After only three months, Lillback’s sister became homesick, and she decided to move back to Ohio. Lillback decided to keep the business and as time went on, the business grew and flourished. After two years, Lillback and her family purchased their own building for the business.

“Owning a flower shop wasn’t my lifelong dream but it ended up working out. I got to know a lot of wonderful people in the community,” said Lillback.

With no background in floral design, Lillback learned over the years and learned that she had a knack for it. Lillback’s daughter, who became more involved with the business during COVID, also learned that she had a natural talent in the business.

“God had a huge part in it. The employees I’ve had over the years have become dear friends and family to me,” said Lillback. “We were a big part of the community and I know that we will see that continue with the new owners.”

Although Lillback is not yet mentioning the names of the new owners, she confirms that they are friends of hers that she considers family. Currently, the new owners have a business of their own and the flower shop will become a spinoff of that.

“I chose them because their family and morals align with my family,” said Lillback. “They are going to offer the outstanding customer service that we did, if not better. Customers are going to be recognized as a person and not a number. They are the best people to pass the baton to.”

Lillback hopes that the community will embrace the new owners with open arms and support them. In return, she believes they will receive great customer service and become the business’ family as well.

Since COVID-19, Lillback has realized that tomorrow is never promised. Her goal after retiring is to spend as much time with her family as she can. Lillback currently lives in Clear Lake with her husband, dog and three kids who have flown the nest.