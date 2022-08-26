KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters were on the scene of an incident in Kaysville through Tuesday morning working to extinguish hot spots from a hay fire. According to a statement from the Kaysville Fire Department, crews responded to a call just before 1 a.m. of a blaze that broke out in a camping trailer that was parked next to a barn.

KAYSVILLE, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO