KUTV

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
KUTV

Overnight fire in Kaysville destroys camper, spreads to hay in nearby barn

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters were on the scene of an incident in Kaysville through Tuesday morning working to extinguish hot spots from a hay fire. According to a statement from the Kaysville Fire Department, crews responded to a call just before 1 a.m. of a blaze that broke out in a camping trailer that was parked next to a barn.
KUTV

Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
KUTV

One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
KUTV

GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
KUTV

Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan

8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
