Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
KUTV
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
KUTV
Salt Lake County DA switches course, files charges against former Bluffdale fire chief
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — After initially declining to prosecute Bluffdale’s former fire chief for falsifying work logs, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office reversed course Monday and filed one felony and five misdemeanor counts against John Roberts relating to his time leading the department. Roberts, 68,...
KUTV
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
KUTV
Overnight fire in Kaysville destroys camper, spreads to hay in nearby barn
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters were on the scene of an incident in Kaysville through Tuesday morning working to extinguish hot spots from a hay fire. According to a statement from the Kaysville Fire Department, crews responded to a call just before 1 a.m. of a blaze that broke out in a camping trailer that was parked next to a barn.
KUTV
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
KUTV
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
RELATED PEOPLE
KUTV
Two people stabbed during pickup basketball game at West Jordan fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing two people after an argument got out of control while playing basketball at a Salt Lake County fitness center. The incident happened at the VASA Fitness center at 7836 South Redwood Road in...
KUTV
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
KUTV
Building evacuated as Salt Lake City fire crews tackle blaze off Bangerter Highway
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A building near Bangerter Highway was evacuated temporarily and lane closures left traffic backed up as crews worked to get a grass fire under control. According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. that a grass fire...
KUTV
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
KUTV
Part Two of Dave Fox's Interview with Utah A.D. Mark Harlan
8/28/2022 — (KUTV) - Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan talks realignment and TV contracts with Dave Fox in part two of their conversation. Harlan explains why TV networks aren't all in on super conferences, at least not yet. Watch part two here and watch part three Monday night on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
KUTV
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
KUTV
Mark Harlan talks NIL Money in Part 3 of Dave Fox's Exclusive Interview
8/29/2022 — (KUTV) - In Part 3 of Dave Fox's exclusive interview with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan they discuss how student-athletes are benefiting from NIL. They also talked about how important it was for Harlan and the University to extend Kyle Whittingham's contract. Watch the interview right here .
Comments / 0