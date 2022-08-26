Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Construction Work to Temporarily Close Crawford County Courthouse
Construction work will temporarily close the Crawford County Courthouse, according to the commissioners. The building will be closed to the public Sept. 26 to 30 for extensive construction in the main corridor for a ventilation project. Employees will be working in their offices or remotely during the closure. Commissioners are...
yourdailylocal.com
Route 6 Paving Project Set to Begin Today
WARREN, Pa. – A $1.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on Route 6 in Warren County is scheduled to start today. The project will include the paving of 0.6 miles of roadway on Route 6 from the Gabion Retaining Wall to Warren/Kinzua road (Route 59) in Mead Township.
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion
The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
erienewsnow.com
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:
Pedestrian struck on East 10th Street
One person is in the hospital after getting struck by a vehicle this afternoon. This happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 400 block of East 10th Street. There were reported serious injuries to the victim’s legs. When our crews arrived on scene, the found a number of police vehicles in the neighborhood. We reached out […]
explore venango
Car Strikes Horse on Roadway in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a car that struck a horse on State Route 77 in Bloomfield early Thursday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, on State Highway 77 in Bloomfield Township, Crawford County.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
erienewsnow.com
A Crawford County Woman Is Missing For Two Weeks Today
68-year-old Debra Sue Daniel is missing in Crawford county. She was last seen on August 15th, leaving out of Edinboro Manor. Debra has bipolar disorder. She's described as having shoulder-length light-colored hair and a distinct laugh. It's reported that Daniel made it to the Manor, returned to her apartment, and...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County's Longtime Finance Director Retiring
Erie County's longtime finance director is retiring at the end of August. Jim Sparber made the decision to step away from the job earlier this month. He has served as finance director for the last 15 years. County administration plans to name a new finance director in the coming days.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Waterford Township Crash
An Erie man suffered serious injuries in a Waterford Township crash Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported on Route 19N south of Sharp Rd. around 7:36 a.m. The victim - a 37-year-old man - was driving his Nissan Frontier south on Route 19 when he lost...
Sunday morning rollover leaves one victim in serious condition
One person was in serious condition following an accident on Route 19 and Sharp Road on Sunday morning. According to the Erie County 911 center, the call first came in around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a rollover with entrapment. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter. Police are continuing to investigate the […]
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
msn.com
Letter to the Editor: Crawford County can benefit from the proposed wind farm
It’s a great day in Crawford County to make some electricity. The Aug. 10 Honey Creek Wind information session focused on something that has too often been missing from the Crawford County wind energy debate: hard facts. Representatives from the developer were joined by third party experts to speak...
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
explore venango
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Donald Aguilera, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge...
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Monday evening expire
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A strong line of thunderstorms quickly develop Monday afternoon and strengthened with the help of this hot and humid day. As of 5:15 p.m., no severe weather alerts were in effect for Western New York as the line of previously severe warned storms moved out of the region farther east.
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
