WRGB
Albany woman arrested for DWI after getting a flat tire
Bethlehem, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman has been arrested for a DWI after getting a flat tire on the NY Thruway. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., State Police located a disabled vehicle with a flat tire on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Bethlehem.
WRGB
Albany man charged with attempted murder using sword on Sheridan Avenue
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A 42-year-old Albany man who severely injured another man with a sword Monday afternoon on Sheridan Avenue is in custody. On Monday, August 29, 2022 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the Capital Connections Drop-In Center, located at 315 Sheridan Avenue for reports of an assault.
Hudson Falls man arrested in relation to 2020 chase
New York State Police arrested Brandon Baldwin, 25, of Hudson Falls on Sunday. Troopers said he was involved in a police chase in 2020.
Albany PD: Man arrested after Sheridan Ave sword attack
The Albany Police Department is investigating a serious assault on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. One victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center.
WRGB
Ravena man accused of forcible touching at Mosher Park Pool
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Ravena man was arrested on charges of forcibly touching minors. On Sunday, August 28 a little before 5p.m. Deputy Sheriff’s took several reports of sexual assault involving an adult male and minor females at The Mosher Park Pool. The minor victims, whose ages...
WRGB
Troy man pleads not guilty for July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Troy man has pleaded not guilty for the July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street. Tyshaun Purvis, 31 of Troy pleaded not Guilty to the following:. One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. One Count of Criminal Possession of...
Troy man pleads not guilty in murder case
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court Monday morning. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Eley, 27, back in July 2022 in Albany. Purvis is also facing weapons and drug charges. Albany police were called to the 200 block of North […]
14-year-old shot and killed in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
WNYT
Man charged with attempted murder after sword attack in Albany
Police now say a sword was the weapon used in a serious assault in Albany. Now the suspect is charged with attempted murder. Albany police say it happened Monday afternoon at a building in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They found a man with several cuts, who was losing...
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
Troy man dies after being hit by own car on I-787
A Troy man who stopped his car in the middle lane of I-787 Saturday morning was struck and killed by his own car, according to the New York State Police.
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
APD: Pair seen with handgun on Lark Street arrested
Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said.
Cambridge man arrested after fatal motel shooting
A Cambridge man is behind bars after police said he shot and killed someone at the Cambridge Motel.
WNYT
Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County
People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
WRGB
'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police
A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sword attack in Albany follows violent weekend in Capital Region, police say
A homeless center worker in Albany who was attacked by a man with a sword was in critical condition Monday following a weekend of violence in the Capital Region in which several people were shot, including a 14-year-old who was killed in Troy, according to police. Officers responding to the...
