Albany, NY

WRGB

Albany woman arrested for DWI after getting a flat tire

Bethlehem, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman has been arrested for a DWI after getting a flat tire on the NY Thruway. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., State Police located a disabled vehicle with a flat tire on the shoulder of I-87 in the town of Bethlehem.
WRGB

Albany man charged with attempted murder using sword on Sheridan Avenue

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A 42-year-old Albany man who severely injured another man with a sword Monday afternoon on Sheridan Avenue is in custody. On Monday, August 29, 2022 around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the Capital Connections Drop-In Center, located at 315 Sheridan Avenue for reports of an assault.
WRGB

Ravena man accused of forcible touching at Mosher Park Pool

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Ravena man was arrested on charges of forcibly touching minors. On Sunday, August 28 a little before 5p.m. Deputy Sheriff’s took several reports of sexual assault involving an adult male and minor females at The Mosher Park Pool. The minor victims, whose ages...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man pleads not guilty in murder case

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Albany County Court Monday morning. Tyshaun Purvis, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Dominique Eley, 27, back in July 2022 in Albany. Purvis is also facing weapons and drug charges. Albany police were called to the 200 block of North […]
NEWS10 ABC

14-year-old shot and killed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
WNYT

Man charged with attempted murder after sword attack in Albany

Police now say a sword was the weapon used in a serious assault in Albany. Now the suspect is charged with attempted murder. Albany police say it happened Monday afternoon at a building in the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They found a man with several cuts, who was losing...
WNYT

Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County

People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
WRGB

'It's chaos': Residents react to Pine Hills weekend shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The area of Ontario and Hamilton streets in the Pine Hills neighborhood is where the most recent string of gun violence hit the city of Albany this weekend. The shooting left six people injured, two of which are in critical condition. The area is where...
ALBANY, NY

