ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

REPORT: Rent in Fresno up 40% and outpacing the rest of the country

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The cost to rent an apartment in Fresno is climbing faster than the rest of the country according to a new Zumper report. While many cities in the Central and Western states have been slower to recover from the pandemic, there have been a few interesting outliers worth noting, the report goes on to say.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. — Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Visalia man loses nearly $40,000 in bank fraud scam

A Visalia man is out nearly $40,000 in a bank fraud scam. The victim claims the thief posed as a Bank of America employee concerned about his account. Now Ronald Osburn can't understand how the scammer got his money without triggering security alerts at Bank of America. Six days ago...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
City
Fresno, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ronnie Dockett

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ronnie Dockett. Ronnie Dockett is wanted by Law Enforcement for Medical Fraud. 29-year-old Dockett is 6' 2" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ronnie Dockett is hiding, call Crime...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

3 wanted following armed robbery at liquor store in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are looking for three men they say held up a liquor store in Merced Sunday night. The Merced Police Department received the call just after 11:30 p.m. about an armed robbery at the store located at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Hwy. 99.
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Estrada
Person
John Benedict
KMPH.com

Bulldogs plan to get defensive

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The season-opener for the Fresno State football team is coming up Thursday night. Just like opening night of a movie, or a big Broadway play, there will be reviews. While there are more returning players on offense, a lot of people are anxious to see...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Airpods help track down two men accused of armed robbery in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. — A pair of Airpods helped detectives track down two men accused of armed robbery in Sanger. Police responded to 10th and K St. on Friday for a 14-year-old that was threatened with a gun and robbed. Detectives learned Fabian Arzate and Gustavo Cruz took a gold...
SANGER, CA
KMPH.com

One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy