Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMPH.com
REPORT: Rent in Fresno up 40% and outpacing the rest of the country
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The cost to rent an apartment in Fresno is climbing faster than the rest of the country according to a new Zumper report. While many cities in the Central and Western states have been slower to recover from the pandemic, there have been a few interesting outliers worth noting, the report goes on to say.
KMPH.com
Punk rock meets swap meet in downtown Fresno Sunday
FRESNO, Calif. — Valley locals were treated to an afternoon of arts, craft, and the sounds of punk rock music in downtown Fresno on Sunday. The Fresno Punk Rock Swap Meet Volume III was held on at Destructive Warehouse on "M" Street in downtown Fresno. The one-day event hosted by Destructive Productions and FPP. The Punk Rock lineup included live performances from Urethane, The Velisha, Johnny B Crashed, and Clinic. Bands hit the stage at 6:00 p.m.
KMPH.com
Man shot, drives self to safety in Northwest Fresno Monday morning
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 24-year-old man was shot Monday morning while sitting in his car in Northwest Fresno. He was alone when several bullets hit his car and one hit him in the hip around 3:15 a.m. He called the police while he drove away from the scene...
KMPH.com
Visalia man loses nearly $40,000 in bank fraud scam
A Visalia man is out nearly $40,000 in a bank fraud scam. The victim claims the thief posed as a Bank of America employee concerned about his account. Now Ronald Osburn can't understand how the scammer got his money without triggering security alerts at Bank of America. Six days ago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Hobb's Grove prepares for spooky season, hiring five times more employees than usual
SANGER, Ca — Get ready for a spooktacular season at Hobb's Grove. It's coming back for its 24th season this year. The opening is still a month away but it's already prepping to give visitors quite the scare for an unforgetable Halloween experience. On Sunday afternoon, it hosted 'Interview...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ronnie Dockett
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ronnie Dockett. Ronnie Dockett is wanted by Law Enforcement for Medical Fraud. 29-year-old Dockett is 6' 2" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Ronnie Dockett is hiding, call Crime...
KMPH.com
Fresno Co. Coroner dies after losing control of car and falling 200 feet down mountainside
AUBERRY, Calif. — Fresno County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own after its Chief Forensic Pathologist died in a collision on Highway 168 on Saturday. Deputies responded to a collision around 10:00 a.m. Saturday near Highway 168 and Beal Fire Road in Auberry. The...
KMPH.com
3 wanted following armed robbery at liquor store in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are looking for three men they say held up a liquor store in Merced Sunday night. The Merced Police Department received the call just after 11:30 p.m. about an armed robbery at the store located at 1230 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., near Hwy. 99.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMPH.com
Driver under the influence in deadly head-on crash in Hanford, according to CHP
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed and another received major injuries in a head-on crash in Hanford on Saturday. CHP responded to the crash on 14th Ave. south of Iona Ave., south of Armona. Officers say the driver of a 2012 Chevy Silverado was traveling north on...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs plan to get defensive
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The season-opener for the Fresno State football team is coming up Thursday night. Just like opening night of a movie, or a big Broadway play, there will be reviews. While there are more returning players on offense, a lot of people are anxious to see...
KMPH.com
Airpods help track down two men accused of armed robbery in Sanger
SANGER, Calif. — A pair of Airpods helped detectives track down two men accused of armed robbery in Sanger. Police responded to 10th and K St. on Friday for a 14-year-old that was threatened with a gun and robbed. Detectives learned Fabian Arzate and Gustavo Cruz took a gold...
KMPH.com
One man dead after shooting in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in Central Fresno. Just after 7:00 a.m. Fresno Police received calls of a man lying in the middle of the road on Orchard Street near Yale Avenue. According to police, the caller...
Comments / 0