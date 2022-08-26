Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Private island for sale in northern Virginia
A private island is up for sale in northern Virginia and it could be yours for nearly 5 million dollars! FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Woodbridge.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry deals with COVID, inflation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, the wedding industry has been hit hard over the past couple of years. During the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday, WFXR News was able to learn more about the struggles both brides and vendors are facing. With many people and businesses still feeling […]
Seven Virginia bodies of water landed on the 'dirty waters list'
WASHINGTON — Lake Anna is a popular summer destination for swimmers, boaters and anglers. But for the fifth consecutive summer, the Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory warning people to stay out of the water. Paul March, a resident of Lake Anna, describes the area as a...
NBC 29 News
Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
msn.com
Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming
WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture in addition to his Outdoors Bound reporting duties.
StormTracker8: Here comes your Muggies Break!
After the showers leave town, we have a nice break from the humidity on the way to the area.
WSET
Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!
(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
NBC12
Federal COVID-19 test program ends Friday, other options available for Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Time is running out to get a free at-home COVID-19 test from the federal government with the program to order one ending this week, luckily in Virginia are other options for those looking for free kits. The testing program is ending for several reasons. There isn’t enough...
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms
Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards. Other listed waterways include Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County, Aquia Creek east of Stafford, Wilcox Lake south of Petersburg, […] The post Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAVY News 10
Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor announces multi-location investment by DroneUp, creating 655 jobs in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of Virginia Beach-based DroneUp LLC during a news conference on Wednesday, August 24, at the Executive Mansion in Richmond. As part of the $27 million expansion, DroneUp LLC will create 655 new jobs and establish a drone testing, training, and research and development center at Richard Bland College.
thenewsprogress.com
Next Virginia Energy Plan accepting ideas and comments
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. The Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides...
WTOP
Northern Virginia leaders move closer to bringing a satellite HBCU campus to the area
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Northern Virginia region is taking steps toward establishing a satellite campus in the area for Virginia’s two public historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Since...
WDBJ7.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process. “SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased...
Leaders want to know your opinion on Virginia’s 2022 Energy Plan
The Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin want your feedback on the state's next energy plan.
Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25
(Deb Haaland/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.
Newly Branded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Launching Across Virginia
Virginia Governor, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals to preview high-visibility campaign aimed at saving lives On Thursday, September 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement officials and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focused on preventing alcohol-related traffic fatalities on Virginia roads. Formerly known as […]
