Virginia State

PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
NBC 29 News

Boar’s Head Resort hosts Virginia Festival of the Wheel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel. Money raised from Sunday’s event is going to the UVA Cancer Center Patient Fund. “It was started by our chairman, Mr. Michael Bolden,” board advisor Bill Krzastek said “His family...
msn.com

Did you know? Test your knowledge of Virginia farming

WFXR News has launched new, dedicated coverage of Virginia agriculture because is it so vital to the Commonwealth’s economy, and the commodities produced by Virginia farmers are consumed or used by every one of us. We call our coverage On the Farm and it will be reported by George Noleff, who will be covering agriculture in addition to his Outdoors Bound reporting duties.
WSET

Celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets at a theater near you!

(WSET) — National Cinema Day is approaching and theaters across Central Virginia have a deal for you!. Many theaters are offering just $3 tickets to any film on Saturday, September 3. The following theaters are offering deals for National Cinema Day. SEE ALSO: Life is for Everyone hosts 7th...
Virginia Mercury

Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms

Phenomena known as harmful algal blooms have led Virginia to add portions of Lake Anna and six other water bodies to its impaired waters list, an inventory of waterways that don’t meet state environmental standards. Other listed waterways include Mint Springs Lake in Albemarle County, Aquia Creek east of Stafford, Wilcox Lake south of Petersburg, […] The post Virginia waters troubled by multiple harmful algal blooms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova

Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAVY News 10

Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
thenewsprogress.com

Next Virginia Energy Plan accepting ideas and comments

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the development of the Virginia Energy Plan. The Virginia Department of Energy and the administration are accepting ideas and comments on Virginia’s next Energy Plan. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy sources, provides...
The Roanoke Star

Newly Branded Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign Launching Across Virginia

Virginia Governor, law enforcement, and trauma care professionals to preview  high-visibility campaign aimed at saving lives  On Thursday, September 1, Governor Glenn Youngkin, law enforcement officials and trauma care professionals will show their support for Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign focused on preventing alcohol-related traffic fatalities on Virginia roads. Formerly known as […]
