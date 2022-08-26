Read full article on original website
Storms cause power outages, Consumers Energy reporting more than 50,000 without electricity
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Consumers Energy is reporting more than 50,000 customers without electricity after storms cut through the area. At about 4:20 p.m., the utility was reporting about 66,000 without service. Much of lower Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm warning or watch. Police across West Michigan were reporting...
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Kalamazoo
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Kalamazoo as crews work to make repairs in the area.
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
WWMTCw
Storms tear up trees, rip up roofs, knock power out for more than 150,000 customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 150,000 customers with Consumers Energy alone lost power Monday, knocked out by strong storms that raced through all of West Michigan. Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm. Hotels like the Comfort Inn on Kilgore Road were left without power too. A...
Several roads closed in Calhoun County after Monday's storm
Due to down trees and power lines from Monday’s storm, several roads in Calhoun County will be shut down for a significant amount of time.
5 new safety features in downtown Kalamazoo for those walking, driving or biking
KALAMAZOO, MI -- If you walk, bike or drive in downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice more safety features catching your attention. The city has been installing equipment to calm traffic speeds and increase safety. “We’ve got a real speeding problem in town,” Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette....
21-Year-Old Kaylee Gansberg Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a young woman early Sunday morning in Kalamazoo. The crash happened on the 2700 block of West Michigan [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
jack1065.com
Two injured in shooting incident on Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Street in Kalamazoo Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of an individual struck by gunfire. Officers arrived in...
jack1065.com
Stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole during police chase, killing the driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The car of a man being chased by police in Kalamazoo Monday evening slammed into a utility pole, killing the driver. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash involving the stolen vehicle happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive.
Staff shortage leads Amtrak to cancel two trains that stop in Kzoo and BC
Two trains that previously ran between Chicago and Pontiac are canceled because of staffing issues, says Amtrak.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
jack1065.com
One dead after shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street Market at the corner of Mills Street and Lake Street around 10:30 p.m.
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
whtc.com
Teen Driver Loses Control on Rainy Road, Crashes Into Tree
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – A 17-year-old Hudsonville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Holland on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Lakeshore drive near Quincy Street around 9:20 PM. That was where the unnamed motorist, driving alone in a northbound SUV, lost control on a curve during a rainstorm. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
jack1065.com
Consumers Energy preparing for potentially hazardous thunderstorms for Monday evening
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Consumers Energy is preparing for damaging winds and severe thunderstorms that are expected to impact the lake shore, Grand Rapids, and the areas south of I-96 starting Monday afternoon through late Monday night. Some of these strong thunderstorms may include heavy rain and winds...
Crews free driver from vehicle following collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash after one driver failed to yield at an intersection, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 8:59 a.m. report of an injury crash on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway.
jack1065.com
Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
