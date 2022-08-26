ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
MILPITAS, CA
Press Banner

Cannabis Grow Proposal Heads Back to Planning Commission

In a business matter that’s highlighted a tussle between Planning Commissioners and County of Santa Cruz staff, the Commission has been handed a second chance to properly deny a cannabis cultivation operation proposal in Upper Zayante. Local residents are trying to stop it, arguing it will use too much...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley freshman steps on campus seal, fails their 1st midterm

While fighting through a crowd of people to get to their first lecture, UC Berkeley freshman F. Akeguy accidentally stepped foot on a campus seal — the first time anyone has done so since 1987. Immediately after their foot hit the seal, Akeguy and those around them reportedly saw...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Santa Clara, CA
Health
Santa Clara, CA
Education
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Education
kalw.org

Project Homekey converting Newark hotel into affordable housing

To be known as Cedar Community Apartments, on Cedar Boulevard, the extended-stay hotel already contains studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units -- all with kitchens -- which means converting these units to affordable homes would result in minimal changes to the interior and exterior of the building. The grant application was...
NEWARK, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara wants residents to ditch their cars

Santa Clara residents will soon be able to ditch the car for short distances and zoom around the city on electric scooters and bikes. Micromobility companies Bird and VEO are launching hundreds of electric scooters and bikes in Santa Clara. Bird received an operating permit on Aug. 8 and will start launching a total of 800 electric scooters and 200 electric bikes. VEO is expected to follow later this fall.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Almanac Online

Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula

From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. The bomboloni at Tootsie’s, located in the old Stanford Barn, are fluffy and sweet. Filled ones with Nutella and banana cream are often available early in the morning. (Photo by Kate Bradshaw)
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Plumbing#Water Meters#K12#The Board Of Trustees#Mpx#Water Conservation Board#Facilities Grounds
Press Banner

Local Couple Celebrates 70 Years of Marriage

According to U.S. Census data, just half of the marriages occurring from 1970 to 1984 for both men and women reached their 25th anniversary. Scotts Valley residents Darrell and Sue Yeaney have overcome those unfavorable odds—easily. They met at Westminster College in Pennsylvania in the fall of 1949, married...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
benitolink.com

Aromas Day returns with fun and treasures

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Eden De Alba. The streets of Aromas were packed with visitors on Aug. 28 in honor of Aromas Day. Residents, local artists and businesses all showed off their treasures at this fun-filled gathering. Organizations including the Monterey County Fire Safe Council, Terra Cultura,...
AROMAS, CA
msn.com

San Jose school sends boys home for refusing to wear face masks

For the second time this month, a South Bay elementary school sent grade-schoolers home for refusing to wear COVID masks in class. San Jose’s Alum Rock School District among the few in the Bay Area that still requires students to wear face masks in an effort to reduce spread of COVID-19.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy