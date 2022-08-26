Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC6.com
Former Cumberland High School students react: Gym teacher, volunteer football coach resigning to avoid firing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — To some former Cumberland High School students the news of a former gym teacher and volunteer football coach resigning to avoid being fired was not a surprise. One former student, who graduated in 2021, said, “I’ve heard people talking about him like Snapchatting people or...
Turnto10.com
More Providence teachers resign as school year begins
(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
Pawtucket elementary school’s first day of class delayed
Winters Elementary School will not open as previously planned Wednesday because there are "a number of health and safety items that still need to be addressed," the mayor said.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Providence drivers react to return of school speed zone cameras
(WJAR) — It's back to school this week for many communities in Southern New England. Providence students are headed back to the classroom on Monday, and that means school speed zone cameras will be turning back on. About twenty cameras in Providence will be reactivated at 7 a.m. and...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
People
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
ABC6.com
4 men sentenced after exploiting homeless around Providence for nearly $700K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha said Wednesday that four men from Georgia were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a scheme that exploited homeless people around Providence. Cunha’s office said that 28-year-old Jalen Ronald Stanford, Cortavious Benford, Michael Williams, and Austin Weaver —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Cumberland teen found
Nathan Para, 14, was last seen leaving his Aunt's home on Michigan Avenue.
ABC6.com
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
ABC6.com
Ernie Boch Jr. announces purchase of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — New England billionaire Ernie Boch Jr. announced on Tuesday that he’s the new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea, and is now working on renovating the island to put it back in use. Boch bought the 4.25 acres of land for $850,000, just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Police find girl, 13, who went missing from children’s home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from a children’s home earlier this month has been found. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for DCYF, told ABC 6 News that Bella Whitbeck was located...
franklintownnews.com
Local Band Gets Break Opening for National Band this Month
Franklin native and musician Matt Zajac, with his band The Garden of Hedon, will be opening for a nationally known band this month. On September 8th, the local entertainers will head to the Prost Bier and Music Hall in Jewett City, CT to open for E’Nuff Z’nuff. “I...
Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright's Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.
Lost kayaker located on South Kingstown river
An injured kayaker was rescued from the Chipuxet River Sunday evening in South Kingstown, according to fire officials.
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Brett Smiley, Candidate for Mayor of Providence
Brett Smiley is a Democratic candidate for mayor of Providence. He is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Right now, I think the biggest policy issue in this campaign cycle is public safety. People feel unsafe, especially in Providence. Restoring that sense of safety starts with providing our police with the resources and staffing they need to be successful. By increasing the numbers of officers on the force, we can deploy the nationally recognized community policing that we had practiced. We know that every 9-1-1 call does not require a response from an officer with a gun and that by providing evidence-based and immediate crisis response, we can improve outcomes while allowing officers to focus on violent crimes. By better investing in mental health and substance use supports and expanding the current behavioral response program, we can better serve residents and reduce the burden on our first responders. Lastly but possibly most importantly, studies have shown that the best way to prevent crime long-term, improve quality-of-life and support our local economy is through immediate and significant investments in opportunities for youth-employment, recreation and education. As Mayor, I will also increase year-round employment opportunities, extend recreation hours to meet the needs of the community and prioritize education investments inside and outside of the classroom.
msn.com
Warwick police announce death of K-9 Fox
Warwick police announced Monday that retired K-9 Officer Fox has died. Fox was K-9 Officer Paul Wells' partner from March 2012 until their retirement in February 2019. "Our sympathy goes out to Paul, his wife Amy, and their children. Fox will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community. RIP Fox," the department said on social media.
msn.com
In his return to Gillette, Kenny Chesney is his usual ray of sunshine
FOXBOROUGH — Before Friday, it had been four years since Kenny Chesney last played a show at Gillette Stadium — the longest gap between visits to Foxborough by the beach-loving country mogul since 2005. His tour-closing shows there have become a rite of passage for the end of New England summers since 2011, with the sunglasses-required optimism and catchy choruses that dominate Chesney’s setlists allowing concertgoers to savor (and create) their memories of the winding-down season. Friday’s show, which also featured performances by country-pop spitfire Carly Pearce, raucous rockers Old Dominion, and modern vocal duo Dan + Shay, was a resounding return to that annual ritual.
Comments / 0