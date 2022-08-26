ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

Cabot police: Arkansas sex offender arrested after attempt to kidnap lady at gas station

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

CABOT, Ark. – An Arkansas sex offender was arrested after Cabot police said he attempted to kidnap a lady at a gas station early Thursday morning.

Cabot police said they arrested 47-year-old Gary Ollison in connection to the attempted kidnapping.

According to the Cabot Police Department, officers were called to Exxon Travel Plaza at about 2:31 a.m. Thursday. After arriving on the scene, officers said the victim told them that a man had entered her vehicle while holding a knife.

The victim said that Ollison grabbed her hoodie as she attempted to exit the vehicle, police said. That is when she said she was able to escape and run into a nearby store, according to police. Police said that Ollison fled the scene.

After further investigation, detectives said that Ollison was a level three sex offender from Edgemont. Detectives said they were able to locate and arrest him with the help from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Ollison is facing charges of criminal attempt-kidnapping, aggravated assault and breaking and/or entering

